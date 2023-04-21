Sexual harassment by Finn CEO: “Was an open secret”

Max-Josef Meier (38) founded Stylight and later Finn. Now he admits to having sexually harassed several employees. Finn.auto

“Female colleagues no longer feel safe at company parties given the incidents and the way they are dealt with,” writes a person who works at Munich’s flagship startup Finn. The incidents referred to are nine cases of sexual harassment by CEO and co-founder Max-Josef Meier.

In December 2021, the car subscription startup Finn invited its employees to a Christmas party. It was December 10th, a Friday. First for dinner in a restaurant, later the partying and dancing continued in the office. Of the colleagues who were there that evening, 60 were at the kitchen party, says the 38-year-old CEO Max-Josef Meier in an interview Capital. And he publicly admits: “According to the descriptions, I made abusive verbal statements and requests to several women that evening, in the presence of others, touched them on the buttocks and tried to kiss some of them without consent.” He was strong been drunk, says Max-Josef Meier. He no longer remembers what happened.

Nine cases, three consensual

A Finn developer has one in mid-April Linkedin post published, which has sparked heated discussions. In the post, he names his boss Max-Josef Meier and claims that he sexually molested several women. Previously, the startup magazine The broken caste published an anonymous testimonial from two women, which the developer linked in his post. In the article, they tell of multiple assaults by their drunk CEO at a company Christmas party. Whether there is a connection has not been proven. The Finn programmer was not at the party at the end of 2021, he writes.