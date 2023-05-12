Sexual violence, attacks outside the home are on the increase

Sexual violence, boom of cases in Milan

“Feminicides do not arise out of nowhere: if there are fewer reports of crimes, it means that fear is growing and the possibility of turning to the authorities decreases”. So the lawyer Francesca Romana Garisto, Vice-President of the first anti-violence center established in Italy in 1986, the House of battered women in Milan (Cadmi). The cases of sexual assault they are the order of the day. In the last ones two weeks Indeed, only in MilanThey were at least six confirmed cases of rape. The latest in order of time is the one in via Washingtonin addition toto attempted violence in Pavia.

These episodes (almost) all have a common denominator: they took place outside the home, the so-called “street violence”. This element has very specific connotations and consequences, both from the point of view of contrasting gender-based violence and that of public security, to which politics and in particular government institutions are called to answer.

Piantedosi and Sala, on public safety: “More resources are needed, but there is no emergency”

By virtue of this, a direct confrontation between the current interior minister was organized Planted and the mayor of Milan Beppe Sala. After the meeting, the Milanese mayor assured that he was “evening out” the agents in force, making up for the lack of personnel with “the recruitment of incremental police reinforcementsthe”. After all, added Sala: “The problem is not the Central station of Milan, but the discomfort that gravitates around these places”.

Plantedfor his part, spoke of “a project to increase railway safety” but he also wanted to reassure public opinion, effectively diminishing the extent of what sounds to everyone like an emergency. As proof of this, he declared in the press conference: “In the station quadrant, the typical crimes that occur in areas such as the central station, i.e. thefts, robberies, sexual violence, have fallen by 39% in the current year”. Like this? Affaritaliani he asked a lawyer expert on the subject like Francesca Gristo.

