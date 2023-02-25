Home Business Sexual violence, Genovese remains in prison: the appeal is rejected
Sexual violence, Genovese remains in prison: the appeal is rejected

Sexual violence, Genovese remains in prison: the appeal is rejected

Alberto Genovese convicted

Sexual violence, Genovese remains in prison: the appeal is rejected

He remains in the Lecco prison Albert Genoese. The Gup decided it Clare Values rejecting the appeal against the execution order, the final sentence of 6 years, 11 months and 10 days for the former entrepreneur guilty of two sexual assaults, one of which was a gang, against two girls between July and October 2020 and possession and sale of drugs. Yesterday at the hearing before the judge the lawyers Louis Isolabella e Stefano Solida they discussed their appeal against the provision issued on 16 February by the prosecutor Adriana Blasco and then carried out the same evening by the Milanese flying squad with which the translation of Genovese was ordered from a therapeutic community in the Lecco area, where he was under house arrest, in prison. At the same time, the lawyers also turned to the Surveillance Court asking for a deferment of sentence on the basis of the forty-five year old’s treatment and rehabilitation needs.

Genovese, towards indictment for the second line of inquiry

In the meantime, the prosecution’s request for postponement of judgment relating to the second line of inquiry in which Genovese is accused of other alleged episodes of sexual violence, obstruction of justice and possession of child pornography material is approaching. But first both he and the co-suspects (the ex-girlfriend Sarah Borruso and the friend-collaborator Daniel Leali) will be questioned by prosecutors Rosaria Stagnaro e Paolo Filippinicoordinated by the adjunct Letizia Mannella

