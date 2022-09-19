Home Business SF Express only pays 500 for an order with an insured price of 18,000.
[#SF Express will only pay 500 for a list with an insured price of 18,000# SF customer service: not how much the insurance will pay]According to @ Gongfu Video Report: Recently, customer Mr. Wang reported that he sent a figure worth 17,000 yuan to SF Express, because the value It was expensive to spend 108 yuan to make an insured price of 18,000 yuan. The figure was damaged during the delivery process, which led to the depreciation of the figure. Then SF Express was asked to pay according to the insured price or pay for the new figure without damage. SF Express said that it can only compensate 500 yuan. In response, SF’s customer service responded that the insured price is not guaranteed, but the compensation is based on a certain percentage of the actual loss of the express shipment and the insured price. The lawyer said that the specific compensation standard depends on the agreement, and rights can also be protected through prosecution and identification.

