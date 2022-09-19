The problem of express insured price, is it not that the customer pays the insured price according to the value of his own goods, and then the carrier pays the insured price according to the insured price? However, SF Express has recently Frequently appear on the hot search because of the issue of insured price. Recently, the customer Mr. Wang reported that he had sent a figure worth 17,000 yuan to SF Express, and because it was expensive, he spent 108 yuan to insure the price of 18,000 yuan.

later,When he received the goods, he found that the figure was damaged during the delivery process, causing the figure to depreciate.Later, SF Express was asked to pay according to the insured price or to pay for a brand-new figure without damage. SF Express said that it could only compensate 500 yuan.

In response, SF Express customer service responded:The insured price does not guarantee the amount of compensation, but is compensated according to a certain proportion of the actual loss of the express shipment and the insured price.At the same time, for the damaged figure reported by customers, they can find a professional organization to repair it.

The customer could not approve of this solution. He also consulted the manufacturer. They all said that they could not repair it. Could it be that a third-party organization can be better than the manufacturer and repair it completely. In addition, after the repair, the value of his figure will depreciate, and the repair effect cannot be guaranteed.

The lawyer said that the specific compensation standard depends on the agreement, and the rights can also be protected by means of prosecution and appraisal. The specific losses and compensation can be appraised by professional institutions. At present, the two sides are still negotiating.

In addition, it is worth noting that some time ago,SF Express lost 20g of gold to the customer, with an insured price of 8,000 yuan, and was told that it would only pay 2,000 yuan, which aroused heated discussions among netizens.

After the incident was fermented by public opinion, SF Express responded that after the incident happened on September 10, SF Express immediately assisted the customer to call the police and entered the customer service claims process. On September 13, the full insured amount of 8,000 yuan was paid in advance. to the account.

SF Express also synchronized the latest development of the incident: after police investigation and search and the concerted efforts of all parties, the gold lost by the customer has been found.