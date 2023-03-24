Home Business Sgarbi: “My daughters for me as mothers. The joke about sluts? Exonerated”
Sgarbi: "My daughters for me as mothers. The joke about sluts? Exonerated"

Sgarbi: "My daughters for me as mothers. The joke about sluts? Exonerated"

“I said my daughters should go to a convent to be saved from this world”

“My daughters (Alba and Evelina, ndr) are beautiful, very good and very intelligent. They are like mothers to me”. Talking to Affaritaliani.it is the art critic and undersecretary at the Ministry of Culture, Vittorio Sgarbi, after what happened last Sunday during the television show “Domenica In”, hosted by Mara Venier, in which Sgarbi came up with the joke that girls born in 2000 are “sluts”. Release that caused a sensation and caused a lot of controversy on social media.

The undersecretary tells: “I was amazed that my daughter was born in 2000, I thought she was born in 1999 but instead it was February 2000. Birthdays depress me. I said that my daughters should go to the convent to be saved from this world. 2000 is a watershed, like the fall of the Berlin Wall. It is now a world of desperate people, bisexuals, trisexuals and so on. The new millennium has brought about sexual freedom and new customs and this has made my assistant make the jokes that you were born in 2000 are sluts. A joke that I repeated, wrong, of course, but in a camaraderie atmosphere”.

