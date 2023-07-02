Sgarbi’s bad language at Maxxi: everyone hogtied by the politically correct

Maxxi, the controversy over Sgarbi and Morgan? The abc of politics is missing

Bad lending. Politics without content gives birth to sterile and grotesque debates that poison collective intelligence. That an entire ruling class in a delayed blast – maybe because it doesn’t get information in real time? Or because he no longer reads the newspapers? She does not participate in the debates because she tries to talk to herself regardless of what is happening around her, as in a modern reinterpretation of the famous gaffe, perhaps never uttered, by Marie Antoinette (“there is no more bread? Give them the brioches!”) – take the trouble to comment 10 days later (in politics today 10 days is an abyss of time) – what happened at the Maxxi between Sgarbi and Morganwell it says a lot about the content crisis and the inability to create consensus of this alleged and self-styled ruling class.

Other than the turning point of Salerno, a Togliattian party with antennas on the territories and on the real needs of the people: from the broken sidewalk to the crooked traffic light, to the lamppost with the burnt out bulb, to the dirt road to be paved. Here we are in Ciaula discovering the moon. Or maybe even worse. Other than lack of party schools. Here there is a lack of basic rules, the ABC of politics is missing. Even someone calls for the resignation of Rude. For foul language. Saying that culture and vulgarity don’t go hand in hand. It is a pity that the history of the vulgar, that is of the people, has demonstrated the opposite for centuries.

And then: how much hypocrisy there is in pointing the finger at Vittorio Sgarbi to distract attention from other bipartisan cases of obvious conflicts of interest. We are the country of the Montantes, of the Amaras, of the politics that are handed down by tribe, by consortia, by closed circles, by cooptation and not by democratic vote. Often to the total detriment of merit, today we live in the time of appointments made according to non-professional logics and not even consensus, we have witnessed silent, mute, conniving appointments made in clear conflict of interest, even favoring relatives friends brothers-in-law mothers brothers sisters wives lovers children and children’s girlfriends, all with a little place in the sun, sometimes even against any logic of competence and sometimes even against the vector indicated by the international geopolitical chessboard.

