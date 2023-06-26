Original title: Shaanxi comprehensively strengthens the construction and management of power supply and distribution facilities in newly built residential quarters

News from our newspaper (Reporter Xiao Qian trainee reporter Geng Yangyang) A few days ago, State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power) and the Department of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of Shaanxi Province issued “On Strengthening and Standardizing Power Supply and Distribution Facilities in New Residential Areas” The Notice on Construction Management Work (hereinafter referred to as the “Notice”) comprehensively strengthens the construction and management of power supply and distribution facilities in newly built residential quarters to ensure the safety and stability of residents’ daily use of electricity and the reliable operation of fire-fighting electricity.

The “Notice” requires that the power supply company must clarify the demarcation point of property rights of power facilities and the interface of construction responsibilities with the construction unit, formulate power supply plans in a timely manner, organize completion acceptance, and deliver power. The construction unit shall ensure that the construction of power supply and distribution facilities and the overall project of the residential area are planned, designed, constructed, supervised, accepted and used together. The drawing review unit shall take strengthening the engineering design content of power supply and distribution facilities in newly built residential quarters as an important content of the construction drawing review. Those that fail to meet the specification requirements or the design depth does not meet the project requirements shall not pass the construction drawing review, and the competent department shall not issue a construction permit.

It is reported that State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power has comprehensively promoted the “Three Zero + Personal Charging Pile” installation service, which realizes that customers are free from door-to-door visits, investment-free application, and capacity approval. In the first five months of this year, 13,900 electric vehicle charging piles were installed across the province, a year-on-year increase of 121%, saving customers a total of 83 million yuan in costs.

