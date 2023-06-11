Home » Shaanxi newly added 3 key industrial chains with an output value of over 100 billion yuan – Xinhua English.news.cn
Shaanxi newly added 3 key industrial chains with an output value of over 100 billion yuan – Xinhua English.news.cn

Shaanxi newly added 3 key industrial chains with an output value of over 100 billion yuan – Xinhua English.news.cn
On June 9, the reporter learned from the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology: At present, the 24 key provincial-level manufacturing industry chains in our province are developing well and are steadily growing bigger and stronger. After nearly two years of “chain” development, the development level of key industrial chains in our province’s manufacturing industry has been greatly improved, and three new key projects with an output value of over 100 billion yuan have been added: solar photovoltaics, coal-to-olefin aromatics, and passenger vehicles (new energy vehicles) industrial chain. 13 new listed companies including Focuslight Technology and Nova Nebula have been added to the industrial chain.

In the work of cultivating and expanding the industrial chain, our province mainly starts from the construction of the gradient cultivation system of the industrial chain “specialization, special innovation-single champion-little giant-chain main enterprise”, supports and guides the innovation and development of the industrial chain, and continues to strengthen the chain extension through internal training and external introduction Start from 7 aspects, such as chain supplementation, pay close attention to the construction of key projects in the industrial chain, promote the deep integration of the industrial chain capital chain, and carry out the comprehensive evaluation of the industrial chain, so as to accelerate the upgrading and development of key industrial chains. In order to promote the deep integration of the industrial chain capital chain, the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and the Xi’an Branch of the People’s Bank of China established the “one chain, one line” main bank system, and determined the first batch of 30 financial institutions as the main bank to provide “one-to-one” for 333 enterprises. Financial services; in 2022, the implemented loan balance will be 275.7 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 15.16%; for the financing problems of small, medium and micro supporting enterprises in the upstream and downstream of the “chain master” of key industrial chains and specialized and new “small and medium-sized enterprises”, the “government credit enhancement + Batch docking + risk compensation” model, and the Provincial Department of Finance set up 800 million provincial-level micro, small and medium-sized enterprise bank credit risk compensation, through the white list and risk compensation mechanism, to promote the development and promotion of “industrial credit” products by financial institutions. In the first quarter of this year, the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology issued the first batch of 1,238 “Industrial Credit” whitelist enterprises, and 13 cooperative banks have implemented “Industrial Credit” business of 4.831 billion yuan, benefiting 382 small, medium and micro enterprises. The Shaanxi branch of the Bank of China set up a special credit fund of 80 billion yuan to support the development of manufacturing and strategic emerging industries. The Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology and the Xi’an Branch of the People’s Bank of China issued the “Implementation Plan for the Special Financing Action of “Ten Banks, 100 Billions and Benefiting Thousands of Enterprises” (2023-2025)”, focusing on characteristic industrial parks and small and micro enterprise innovation bases, and increasing support for small and micro enterprises. The intensity of the first loan, credit loan, and renewal loan without repayment of the principal.

In the next step, the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology will focus on promoting the overall development of the industrial chain to a higher level, vigorously grasp the integrated development of the innovation chain of the industrial chain, carry out the industrialization of key core technologies in key industrial chains, and give rewards and subsidies to the list projects ; Rewards and subsidies will be given to the annual new part of the R&D investment of manufacturing enterprises in the industrial chain, the first set (set) of major equipment, the first batch of new materials, and the first version of software products. (Reporter Shen Qian)

