Shaanxi releases 25 typical demonstration cases of digital economy – Xinhua English.news.cn

On May 23, the Shaanxi Provincial Development and Reform Commission announced 25 typical demonstration cases of the digital economy in Shaanxi Province in 2022, in order to give full play to the leading role of typical cases and demonstrations, and promote the high-quality development of the province’s digital economy.

At the end of 2022, in order to implement the “Shaanxi Province “14th Five-Year” Digital Economy Development Plan” and “Shaanxi Province’s Three-Year Action Plan for the High-quality Development of Digital Economy (2022-2024)”, the Shaanxi Provincial Development and Reform Commission will further promote the development of various industries in our province. In order to promote the digital transformation of the field and promote the high-quality development of the province’s digital economy, a notice was issued to solicit typical demonstration cases of the digital economy in Shaanxi Province in 2022. After unit recommendation, expert review, on-site survey and online publicity, Shaanxi Yanchang Petroleum Co., Ltd. Yulin Kekegai Coal Industry Co., Ltd. finally “intelligent well construction of coal mines based on 5G” and Shaanxi Coal Industry Chemical Group Co., Ltd. “strategic investment plan and mineral resources 7 smart energy cases including the “full-cycle management integration platform”, 8 smart energy projects including the “commercial vehicle quality control big data platform” of Shaanxi Automobile Holding Group Co., Ltd. Manufacturing cases, as well as 10 specific application scenarios such as “Smart Water Management Platform Based on Internet of Things + Beidou” by Shaanxi Provincial Water Supply Group Co., Ltd., “Shaanxi Provincial Geographic Information Public Service Platform Based on Big Data” by Shaanxi Provincial Bureau of Surveying, Mapping and Geographic Information selected digital service cases. (Reporter Yang Xiaomei)



