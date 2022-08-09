Caijing.com Auto News August 8 news, recently, Shaanxi Automobile Industry Association released news: In the first half of the year, the province’s automobile production was 512,900, a year-on-year increase of 48.8%, leading the country in growth rate. Among them, the province’s new energy vehicle output reached 346,200, a year-on-year increase of 531%. The province’s new energy vehicle production accounts for 67% of the province’s vehicle output and 13% of the national new energy vehicle output. The scale of new energy vehicle production capacity in our province leads the country, and the growth rate leads the country. In the first half of the year, the overall operating situation of auto enterprises in our province was good.

In the first half of the year, the national market share of Shaanxi Auto’s products increased by 0.96 percentage points year-on-year, and the growth rate of production and sales was better than the industry average. Xi’an BYD Automobile Co., Ltd. produced 354,000 vehicles in the first half of the year, a year-on-year increase of 143.1%. Among them, the output of new energy vehicles reached 344,000, a year-on-year increase of 541.3%; the output value was 45.44 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 263.9%.