original title:Shaanxi’s new energy vehicle production growth accelerated

On October 15, the reporter learned from the Shaanxi Automobile Industry Association: In the first three quarters of this year, Shaanxi Province produced 855,000 vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 62.8%, 55 percentage points higher than the national level, and the automobile production and sales continued to maintain rapid growth. The performance of new energy vehicles is particularly eye-catching: the province’s new energy vehicle output reached 618,000 in the first three quarters, a year-on-year increase of 331%, 211 percentage points higher than the national level. The production of new energy vehicles in Shaanxi Province accounts for 13.1% of the total output of new energy vehicles in the country and 72.2% of the total production of vehicles in the province.

In the first three quarters, Xi’an BYD produced 610,000 new energy vehicles, a year-on-year increase of 334%. The output value of the whole vehicle is 81.1 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 233%, and it is expected to exceed the 100 billion yuan mark this year.

Under the unfavorable environment of the commercial vehicle market this year, Shaanxi Automobile accelerated to seize the new energy commercial vehicle market, innovated its sales model, and steadily increased its market share. The sales volume of heavy trucks ranked second in the country for several consecutive months. Xi’an Geely and Baoji Geely have accelerated technological upgrading and expanded product distribution in Shaanxi. With the successive launch of new-generation models and new energy models, they will add new momentum to the development of Shaanxi’s auto industry.

In the next step, Shaanxi Province will support the accelerated development of key enterprises, continue to expand the industrial scale by increasing production, expanding varieties, and creating brands, and fully release the production capacity of newly built and newly introduced projects. It is expected that the province’s auto output will exceed 1.2 million this year, and the output of new energy vehicles is expected to reach more than 950,000. (Reporter Shen Qian)