Dhe major Swiss bank Credit Suisse increased concerns about a new banking crisis on Wednesday. The trigger was an interview by Ammar Al Khoudairy with Bloomberg TV. In it, the President of the Saudi National Bank stated that he was under no circumstances willing to put more money into the institute.

The share of the second largest Swiss bank broke at times by up to 30 percent. The institute has been considered ailing for months. Credit Suisse’s troubles could threaten to spread to other banks. WELT explains to what extent the case is comparable to the 2008 Lehman crisis.