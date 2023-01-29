Opinion News:On January 29, the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government issued a notice on the “Shanghai Action Plan for Improving Confidence, Expanding Demand, Stabilizing Growth and Promoting Development”.

The notice made it clear that actions to restore and boost consumption should be implemented. Promote consumption expansion and upgrading. Deepen the construction of an international consumer center city, and successfully host the fourth “May 5th Shopping Festival”; support the innovative development of the consumer market, and appropriately reward market-leading innovative formats, models, and creative activities and companies that have made outstanding contributions to the growth of the consumer market Support, the upper limit of annual rewards is 1 million yuan per retail enterprise and 500,000 yuan per catering enterprise; vigorously develop high-quality service consumption such as information consumption, financial insurance, personalized tourism, culture, sports, and medical health; implement a new round of Urban commercial space layout planning, to create two international-level consumer clusters in the east and west, to build a number of high-quality commercial complexes and digital commercial streets, to vigorously develop the first-time economy, night economy, and live broadcast economy, and to accelerate the creation of a number of characteristic businesses Landmarks; Encourage commercial facilities and private brands of state-owned enterprises to take the lead in carrying out profit-sharing promotions and play a role in attracting traffic.

Promote large-scale consumption such as automobiles and home appliances. Continue to implement new energy vehicle replacement subsidies. Before June 30, 2023, individual consumers who scrap or transfer passenger cars registered in Shanghai and meet relevant standards and purchase pure electric vehicles will be given a subsidy of 10,000 yuan per vehicle. Financial subsidy. Implement consumption subsidies for green smart home appliances, and provide consumers with a one-time subsidy of 10% of the payment amount, up to 1,000 yuan, for personal consumption such as green smart home appliances.

Fully activate the cultural tourism market. Encourage cultural and tourism enterprises to carry out discount and preferential activities; make good use of special funds for the development of cultural and creative industries, tourism development, and sports development to promote the accelerated recovery of the cultural and creative industries, tourism industries, and sports industries. For qualified travel agencies, before March 31, 2023, 100% of the travel service quality guarantee deposit will continue to be temporarily refunded, and companies are encouraged to purchase insurance alternative products to promote the orderly recovery of inbound and outbound tourism.