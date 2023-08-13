Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges introduce measures to boost investor confidence and activate capital market

Title: Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges Introduce Measures to Boost Capital Market and Increase Investor Confidence

Subtitle: Measures to improve trading system and optimize trading supervision expected to enhance market liquidity

In a bid to activate the capital market and boost investor confidence, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges recently launched a series of practical measures aimed at enhancing the "trading terminal". These measures have sparked enthusiastic discussions among various investors, with institutional investors seeing long-term benefits in terms of increased market liquidity and activity, while small and medium investors eagerly await immediate implementation.

Dong Zhongyun, Chief Economist of AVIC Securities, stated that these measures would have a positive impact on the capital market and investor confidence. By improving the trading system and optimizing trading supervision, the exchanges will be better equipped to serve investors and the market.

One notable measure in the reform of the trading system is the adjustment of the number of securities declarations. Previously, both exchanges stipulated that the number of securities declared should be in integer multiples of 100 shares. However, with advancements in technology and improvements in the trading system’s performance, the exchanges have gradually relaxed these restrictions. The new measures allow for a minimum declaration of 100 shares, incrementing by 1 share.

Experts believe that optimizing the requirements for the number of securities declarations is significant. It reduces the cost of trading high-priced stocks for investors, facilitates diversification of investments, and improves capital utilization efficiency. According to Mao Wei, Chief Equity Investment Officer of China Southern Asset Management, the new rules enable investors to buy “100+N” shares, significantly reducing the investment threshold and making asset allocation more flexible.

Industry discussions on the introduction of “100+1” stocks have been overwhelmingly positive, with many investors eagerly awaiting its implementation. Retail investors see the measure as a means to trade more flexibly, while small funds have the opportunity to enter the market. Furthermore, these measures will enhance the accuracy of ETF tracking indices, reduce thresholds for ETF application and redemption, and boost the confidence of fund investors and managers.

In addition to optimizing the number of securities declarations, the exchanges are studying the introduction of an after-hours fixed price trading mechanism for ETFs. After-hours fixed-price trading, currently applicable to stocks on the Science and Technology Innovation Board and ChiNext, would allow investors to trade at closing prices, meet diversified investor needs, reduce closing price fluctuations, and enhance market liquidity.

Experts believe that introducing the after-hours fixed price trading mechanism for ETFs would effectively complement the intraday continuous trading mechanism and reduce portfolio tracking costs. This move will also meet investors’ needs for trading ETFs at closing prices and reduce the impact of large intraday transactions, ultimately increasing ETF market activity and promoting its long-term development.

By implementing these measures, the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges aim to activate the capital market, boost investor confidence, and foster the healthy and long-term development of the capital market. These initiatives are expected to have a positive impact on market liquidity, investor participation, and overall market activity.

As discussions continue, investors eagerly await the immediate implementation of these measures, confident that they will bring about positive changes in the A-share market.