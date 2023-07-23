Shanghai Community Resolves Parking Woes Through Innovative Judicial Auction

Shanghai Court Finds Solution to Parking Problem in Qiantan Community

In the Qiantan community of Pudong New District, Shanghai, residents were facing a puzzling issue – they had access to hundreds of underground garage parking spaces but were unable to use them. Curiosity arose, and locals wondered why this was the case.

Investigations revealed that alongside the residential buildings, there was a commercial property within the community. Due to a legal dispute that the developer had encountered several years ago, the commercial building, as well as 452 parking spaces within the community, were mortgaged and subjected to court enforcement procedures.

According to Zhong Ming, director of the Executive Bureau of the Shanghai Financial Court, all 452 parking spaces were registered under one production certificate. In line with the standard judicial auction process, the court primarily aimed to auction these areas as a whole. However, this raised concerns among owners who wondered what their options were if they only wished to purchase a single parking space.

Splitting up the auction of each parking space individually would drastically increase the number of cases the court would have to handle. Facing this challenge regarding the parking issues faced by numerous property owners, the judges of the Shanghai Financial Court engaged in on-site investigations, consultation meetings, and actively listened to the opinions and suggestions of the owners. Eventually, they formulated a groundbreaking new judicial disposal method for large-scale real estate, titled “package and auction, split bidding, and high price selection.”

On June 5, the online judicial auction platform released two auction announcements for both parent-child parking spaces and ordinary parking spaces. Based on the preliminary intention solicitation results, the court allocated more than 100 parking spaces to interested owners. To purchase a single parking space, bidders would have to surpass the reserve price set by the court. Zhong Ming further clarified that the highest bidder would be given priority, and the selection of parking spaces would be determined based on the order of bidding.

In an unexpected turn of events, in the early morning of July 22, numerous owners gathered in the community lobby instead of sleeping. They eagerly awaited the opportunity to secure the parking spaces they had only photographed a few weeks prior.

Ultimately, around a hundred owners successfully obtained their desired parking spots, with prices ranging from 390,000 to 650,000. This development resolved the anxieties associated with parking for these individuals. Mr. Tian, a satisfied owner, shared his relief, stating, “Now we finally have designated parking spaces. We no longer have to worry about returning home early or late, nor do we have to search the entire community for an available parking spot.”

The innovative approach taken by the Shanghai Financial Court has successfully resolved the parking problems faced by the Qiantan community. It not only ensured fairness in the auction process but also provided a convenient and much-needed solution for residents.

