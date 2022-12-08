Share to WeChat Open WeChat, click “Discovery” at the bottom,

China Business News 2022-12-08 14:19:54 Editor in charge: Zhu Mengyun

The concept of ursodeoxycholic acid suddenly became popular, and the stock prices of many pharmaceutical companies rose by the limit. Shanghai Kaibao rose nearly 20% in two days. Today, a reporter from China Business News called the Shanghai Kaibao investor hotline as an investor. The company stated that the raw materials of the three products that have been launched all contain bear bile powder, and one of the active ingredients of bear bile powder is ursodeoxycholic acid. , the current production capacity can meet the market sales demand, and whether it can be used for the prevention and treatment of the new crown needs further verification. As for whether it has a relevant role, we will continue to pay attention to it in the future.

Shanghai Kaibao: The company’s products do contain ursodeoxycholic acid and whether it can prevent the new crown needs further verification