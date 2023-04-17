Shanghai Motor Show, all the previews of the biggest 2023 show. Chinese power takes the stage

Shanghai Motor Show, the new convertible celebrates 100 years of the MG brand

The first images of the Cyberster have already been leaked directly from the site of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information, the new MG electric convertible should be equipped with two electric motors of 201 and 335 hp accredited with a speed of about 200 km/h. Only two seats and a canvas top as well as an aerodynamic design with LED headlights, a bumper with cooling vents and a rather inclined windshield. In terms of dimensions, the Cyberster is 4.54 meters long, 1.91 wide and 1.33 meters high to which is added a wheelbase of 2.69 m.

Shanghai Motor Show, Audi the concept with the 2026 F.1 livery

At the Motor Show, the Ingolstadt-based brand, taking advantage of the great interest of the Chinese in the Formula 1 world championship, exhibits a concept that reveals the livery of the single-seater racing developed together with Sauber and which will be at the start of the 2026 F.1 world championship. another premium brand of the VW Porsche group, on the other hand, debuts the restyling of the Cayenne which has already been unveiled with the new maxi screens, but which is making its public debut for the first time in a definitive version in Shanghai. Under the hood, the V6 and V8 petrol engines are confirmed as well as the plug-in hybrid.

Shanghai Motor Show, BMW and Mini exhibit XM for China and Spike

The BMW group is present at the Shanghai Motor Show with new products intended in particular for the Chinese market but also for the rest of the world. In fact, BMW debuts both the most powerful version of the XM mega SUV, the 748 hp Laber Red, as well as the third variant, the 50e, destined first for the Chinese market and then for some other areas. Instead of the V8 of the other two XMs, the 50e offers a 3,000 cc 6-cylinder, albeit still plug-in engine with 490 hp and 700 Nm of torque. Mini, on the other hand, unveils the new Spike voice assistant for its future electric models in public

Shanghai show, Mercedes and Smart with two luxury and sports SUVs

The brand with the three-pointed star exhibits the top among its electric luxury high-wheel models, namely the Mercedes Maybach EQS SUV, accredited with a power of 545 hp, as well as a range of about 600 km. Smart, then, which is a brand managed equally by Mercedes and Geely, is launching the second model of the new range, the #3, in Shanghai. It is to all intents and purposes the electric coupe version of the #1 which will be on sale in Italy from July. The #3 stands out for its 428 HP mechanics of maximum power combined with bimodal four-wheel drive.

Shanghai Motor Show, Made in Italy is present with Maserati

The Trident brand is exhibiting the Grecale SUV in the 100% electric variant, the acronym of all the battery-powered models of the Stellantis brand, at the Chinese show. After all, the Folgore project has been considered Maserati’s global flagship since its debut and China remains one of the most strategic markets for the brand which, after the Chinese preview, will be on sale by the summer. Shanghai is also home to one of the stores inaugurated by the brand on a global level. Together with the Chinese metropolis, the others are in Porto, Madrid and soon also in Tokyo. In Italy, Milan has been joined by Turin.