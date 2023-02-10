For stock trading, you can look at the research report of Jin Qilin analysts. It is authoritative, professional, timely and comprehensive, helping you tap potential opportunities!

[10-Day Funding Roadmap]Shanghai Stock Connect has a net outflow of 1.3 billion yuan, and the food and beverage sector has the largest net inflow of funds

Source: Securities Times

On February 10, the A-share market fell as a whole. As of the close, the Shanghai Composite Index closed at 3260.67 points, down 0.3%, and the Shenzhen Component Index closed at 11976.85 points, down 0.59%.ChiNext IndexIt closed at 2545.16 points, down 0.96%. The total turnover of the two cities was 892.876 billion yuan, a decrease of 8.229 billion yuan from the previous trading day.

1. The net outflow of funds from the two cities throughout the day was 32.171 billion yuan

On February 10, the net outflow of main funds in Shanghai and Shenzhen was 7.419 billion yuan at the opening and 1.521 billion yuan at the end of the day. The net outflow of funds from the two cities was 32.171 billion yuan throughout the day.

2. The CSI 300 has a net outflow of main funds of 9.184 billion yuan today

On February 10, the net outflow of the main capital of the CSI 300 was 9.184 billion yuan, the net outflow of the GEM was 7.646 billion yuan, and the net inflow of the Science and Technology Innovation Board was 802 million yuan. The net outflow of Shanghai Stock Connect was 1.338 billion yuan, and the net outflow of Shenzhen Stock Connect was 2.037 billion yuan.

3. The food and beverage industry ranked first with a net inflow of 1.871 billion yuan

Among the first-level industries of Shenwan, 5 industries achieved net capital inflows, of which the food and beverage industry ranked first with a net inflow of 1.871 billion yuan.

4、Yuta novice– U’s main capital net inflow of 1.171 billion yuan ranked first

(Note: This table is the statistics of the net inflow of main funds, which is different from the statistical caliber of the net purchases of institutions in the previous table and the next table)

5. Institutions on the Dragon and Tiger List rushed to raise 6 shares

According to the data of the after-hours dragon and tiger list, on February 10, 22 institutions appeared in the stock market, of whichXinhua MedicalWaiting for 6 shares of current institutional funds to buy net,Tianyang New MaterialsOther 16 stocks showed net selling of institutional funds.

6. Top 10 active stocks in Shanghai Stock Connect and Shenzhen Stock Connect on 10th

7. The latest institutions pay attention to individual stocks

