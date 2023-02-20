Positive sentiment on the Asian markets, pending the publication of some macro data, including the minutes of the Fomc, the monetary policy arm of the Federal Reserve, relating to the last meeting on February 1st.

The Nikkei 225 index of the Tokyo stock exchange closed substantially flat, up 0.07%, pending the hearing in the Japanese Parliament of Kazuo Ueda, the economist that the government led by Japan’s premier Fumio Kishida has chosen to the position of number one of the Bank of Japan, in place of the outgoing governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The Hong Kong stock market advanced by more than 1%, Seoul rose by 0.11%, Sydney flat (+0.06%). Focus also on the renewal of geopolitical tensions, after North Korea launched two short-range missiles. The UN’s condemnation was immediate, with the Security Council meeting urgently tomorrow.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange jumped by about 2% after the announcement of the People’s Bank of China – China‘s central bank -, which confirmed the loan prime rate (LPR) rates at 3.65% for one year and 5 years respectively and 4.30%, in line with analysts’ expectations.

Rates were left on hold by the People’s Bank of China for the sixth straight month.

On Wall Street, US futures fluctuate around parity.

Last Friday, the Dow Industrial Average rose 129.84 points (+0.39%) to 33,826.70; the S&P 500 fell 11.32 points (-0.28%) to 4,079.10; the Nasdaq lost 68.55 points (-0.58%) to 11,787.28 points.

On a weekly basis, the Dow Jones was down 0.13%, the S&P 500 was down 0.28%, while the Nasdaq finished up 0.59%.

The fear of new aggressive hikes by the Fed, rekindled by the publication of US inflation data, has depressed market sentiment in recent sessions.

Both the consumer price index and the producer price index of the United States confirmed the slowdown in inflationary pressures, however at a slower pace than expected.

Focus also on the US fixed income market, with US ten-year Treasury rates exceeding the 3.9% threshold last week, up to 3.93%, a record since 10 November 2022. Today, rates at 10 years are down around 3.817%.

Yields on two-year Treasuries, which rose last week to a three-month high of 4.692%, fell to 4.625%.