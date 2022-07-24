Home Business ​​Shanghai Stock Exchange: Further play the role of the science and technology innovation board as a test field for the reform and steadily advance the registration system reform_ Securities Times Network
​​Shanghai Stock Exchange: Further leverage the role of the Sci-Tech Innovation Board as a test field for reform and steadily advance the registration system reform

2022-07-24 16:41

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Yongfang

Securities Times Network

Wu Yongfang

2022-07-24 16:41

The 2021 work report of the general manager of the Shanghai Stock Exchange pointed out that 2022 is a political year of great significance. At the beginning of the year, the CSRC’s system work conference has already deployed key tasks for the year. The direction and requirements have been clarified, and the key is to implement them. The general office of the SSE will continue to adhere to the general tone of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and in accordance with the unified deployment of the CSRC Party Committee, under the leadership of the SFC’s Party Committee and with the support of the majority of members, take inspections and rectifications into opportunities for high-quality development of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, and do a solid job Reform, development and stabilization of various tasks. The key is to do a good job in the following six aspects:

The first is to adhere to the word of stability and make every effort to maintain the smooth operation of the market. The second is to further leverage the role of the Sci-tech Innovation Board as an experimental field for reform, and steadily advance the reform of the registration system. The third is to serve the high-quality development of the economy and effectively contribute to “steady growth”. The fourth is to strengthen front-line supervision and risk prevention and control in key areas to promote the sustainable and healthy development of the market. The fifth is to promote the gradual implementation of digital transformation and improve the level of digital and intelligent supervision. Sixth, vigorously strengthen internal control and compliance, and strictly manage daily management.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

