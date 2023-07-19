Shanghai Stock Index Fluctuates, Real Estate Stocks Rise: A-share Review

A-share review: Shanghai stock index fluctuated within a narrow range in late trading, real estate stocks rose in the afternoon

The A-share market experienced mixed movements today, with the Shanghai Index rising slightly by 0.03%, the Shenzhen Component Index falling by 0.37%, the Beijing 50 declining by 0.64%, and the ChiNext Index dropping by 1.06%. The turnover of the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets reached 702.5 billion yuan throughout the day. Over 2,800 individual stocks in both cities saw a decline, and northbound funds reported a net sale of 4.932 billion yuan.

In terms of sector themes, precious metals, real estate development, retail, and media sectors saw the largest gains, while new metal materials and 3D printing experienced declines.

On the market, the precious metals sector saw continuous gains throughout the day, with Sichuan Gold (001337), Zhongrun Resources (000506), Xiaocheng Technology (300139), and Jingui Silver (002716) among the top gainers. The real estate development sector rose in the afternoon, with Guangdong Hongyuan A and Rongsheng Development (002146) both hitting the daily limit. Other real estate stocks such as Zhongdi Investment (000609), China Communications Real Estate (000736), Gree Real Estate (600185), and Yukai Development (000514) followed suit. Media stocks also saw active trading, with Guangdong Guangzhou Group (002400), Southern Media (601900), and Aofei Entertainment (002292) all hitting the daily limit. Retail stocks became active again, with Central Shopping Center (600280) recording four consecutive boards and Renrenle (002336) reaching the daily limit. However, 3D printing concept stocks were among the biggest losers today, with Golden Sun (300606) falling by over 13% and Farsoon Hi-Tech and Yuean New Materials also experiencing significant declines.

In terms of specific market movements, the Shanghai Composite Index opened 0.09% lower, while the Shenzhen Component Index and the ChiNext Index opened 0.13% and 0.18% lower, respectively. The precious metals sector opened actively, with Chifeng Gold (600988) and Zhongrun Resources opening higher by more than 3%. The retail sector and the environmental protection sector also saw gains at the start of the session. Throughout the day, the HJT battery sector, concept stocks of supply and marketing cooperatives, and the securities sector all experienced fluctuations and movements.

In other news, China‘s representative at the UN Security Council highlighted the importance of building a community with a shared future for mankind in relation to the issue of artificial intelligence. Zhang Jun emphasized that artificial intelligence is a “double-edged sword” and called for proper regulation and coordination in its development. Additionally, CICC stated that the fundamentals of the semiconductor industry have bottomed out, except for some sub-sectors, and that the recovery of key consumer demand markets remains unaffected for now.

Overall, the A-share market saw fluctuations and mixed movements today, with some sectors experiencing gains while others faced declines. Investors will continue to closely monitor market developments and sector performances in the coming days.

