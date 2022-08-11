The second domestic large cruise ship officially started construction yesterday in Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, marking that China ‘s shipbuilding industry has initially mastered the key core technologies for the design and construction of large cruise ships, and has since entered the era of “two-wheel” construction.

With the start of the cutting of steel plates, the construction of the second domestic large cruise ship officially started. Compared with the first ship, the total length and number of cabins of the second ship have increased, and two new desulfurization towers and selective catalytic reduction systems have been added. It is a green and environmentally friendly cruise ship. It is worth mentioning that the isolation facilities and ventilation system of the No. 2 ship have also been further upgraded, which has improved the ability to respond to risks such as epidemics.

The rendering of the second domestic large luxury cruise ship.Image source: Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

The cruise is expected to be officially delivered in the second half of next year.

The first domestic large cruise ship under construction.Photography: Xu Ning

Yi Guowei, director of the Cruise Office of China Shipbuilding Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and deputy manager of the No. 2 large cruise ship project, said: “Our current ventilation system has added ultraviolet rays, and at the same time added some separation and certain management of the return air.”

Thanks to the extensive cooperation of the first ship and the accumulation of technical knowledge formed by independent innovation, at present, about 40% of the detailed design of the second ship has been completed, and the balance of the design model and the issuance of drawings have been fully started. The design and construction period is 6 months shorter than that of the first ship.

Guo Yong, deputy chief engineer of China Shipbuilding Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding and design director of large-scale cruise projects, said: “Through the construction of Ship No. 1, we have initially laid the foundation for our cruise construction in terms of engineering management, supply chain management and key technological breakthroughs. , and also provides a technical basis for the continuous construction of subsequent ships.”

At present, the construction progress of the first domestic large cruise ship is close to 70%. It is expected that by the end of this year, most of the hotel and cabin installation work will be completed, and it is planned to be launched in May next year. Ship No. 2 is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2025.

(Look at the news Knews reporter: Kim Puqing Zhang Jun Intern Editor: Zhang Xujun)