Shanghai Unveils Action Plan for New Infrastructure Construction: Focus on Intelligent Energy Facilities and Renewable Power Generation

Shanghai Municipal Government Releases Action Plan to Promote New Infrastructure Construction

In a recent development, the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government has released the “Shanghai Action Plan to Further Promote New Infrastructure Construction (2023-2026).” The plan aims to establish a flexible and shared network of intelligent energy facilities, according to a report by Securities Times.

As part of the action plan, over 30,000 public charging piles, including dedicated ones, will be built across Shanghai. Additionally, more than 150 old residential areas will undergo expansion and upgrades, with a target of adding over 200,000 smart charging piles. Furthermore, the plan includes deploying new reverse charging devices for electric vehicles on a pilot basis.

The Shanghai government also intends to actively develop intelligent distributed renewable energy networks, with the goal of adding 1.5 million kilowatts of photovoltaic power generation terminals.

Another key aspect of the plan is the acceleration of the digital transformation of traditional energy networks. The government aims to explore the construction of a “virtual power plant” facility system, which will enable urban power charging, storage, and discharge. With this system, Shanghai aims to achieve a regulating capacity of 1 million kilowatts for the city’s “virtual power plant.”

The “Shanghai Action Plan” reflects the government’s commitment to further promote new infrastructure construction and enhance the city’s energy infrastructure. It is expected to contribute to the development of clean and sustainable energy solutions while also supporting the growing demand for electric vehicles in Shanghai.

As Shanghai moves forward with its ambitious plans, the city is poised to become a leader in new infrastructure development and a model for sustainable energy practices.

