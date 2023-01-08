2345 (002195) announced on the evening of January 8 that Shanghai Yanhe Technology Partnership (Limited Partnership) will acquire 554 million shares (accounting for 9.68% of the total share capital) of the company transferred by Han Meng and Zhang Shuxia through agreement transfer. The total transfer price is 2 billion yuan, equivalent to 3.61 yuan per share (the current stock price of 2345 is 2.08 yuan per share).

As of the disclosure date of the announcement, 2345 has no controlling shareholder or actual controller. Han Meng and his concerted actor Zhang Shuxia are the company’s largest shareholders, with a shareholding ratio of 9.68%. Shanghai Yanhe does not hold shares in listed companies.

After the equity change is completed, Han Meng and his concerted person Zhang Shuxia will no longer hold shares in the listed company; Shanghai Yanhe will become the controlling shareholder of the listed company, and Ye Ke and Fu Yaohua will become the actual controllers of the listed company.

Based on the Internet information service business, 2345 continues to create a two-wheel drive development strategy of “mobile Internet + diversified investment”. According to the third quarter report of 2345 in 2022, the company achieved an operating income of 507 million yuan and a net profit of 325 million yuan. In June 2020, due to the reduction of other shareholders of the listed company, Han Meng and his person acting in concert Zhang Shuxia passively became the largest shareholder of the listed company.

According to the company’s investigation, the date of establishment of Shanghai Yanhe, the acquirer, is December 20, 2022. The establishment time is relatively short, and no actual business has been carried out since its establishment. The business scope of Shanghai Yanhe includes general items: technical services, technology development, technical consultation, technical exchange, technology transfer, technology promotion; enterprise management consulting; information consulting services (excluding licensed information consulting services). The controlling shareholder of Shanghai Yanhe is Tibet Yanshan Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Ye Ke is the executive director and general manager of Tibet Yanshan Investment Management Co., Ltd., the executive director of Yanshan Investment Management (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., and the executive director of Shanghai Daozhun Technology Co., Ltd. Fu Yaohua and Ye Ke are mother-child relationship, acting in concert with each other. Ye Ke and Fu Yaohua are the actual controllers of the above companies and Shanghai Yanhe.

Shanghai Yanhe’s acquisition of 2345’s 9.68% equity at a premium is mainly based on its high recognition of the value of listed companies and its strong optimism about its development prospects.

Shanghai Yanhe promises that it will not transfer its shares of listed companies within 18 months after the completion of this equity change, and does not rule out the possibility of increasing the shares of listed companies in the next 12 months.

In addition, Shanghai Yanhe has no specific plan to change the main business of the listed company or make major adjustments to the main business of the listed company within the next 12 months. However, it does not exclude plans to sell, merge, or form a joint venture or cooperation with others in the assets and business of the listed company or its subsidiaries within the next 12 months, or a restructuring plan for the listed company to purchase or replace assets.

2345 stated that this change in equity will not affect the normal operation and development of the company.