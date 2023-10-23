Shanghai’s Jinshan District Aims for High-Quality Development of Biomanufacturing Industry by 2030

Shanghai’s Jinshan District to Accelerate Development of Biomanufacturing Industry

The Shanghai Municipal People’s Government has announced plans to accelerate the high-quality development of the biomanufacturing industry in Jinshan District. According to the Implementation Opinions forwarded by the District Economic Commission, the goal is to establish an influential biomanufacturing industry demonstration zone in the Yangtze River Delta and even the country.

By 2025, the district aims to accelerate the agglomeration of biomanufacturing companies and shape the industrial development. The plan also focuses on the stable integration and development of the industrial chain innovation chain and value chain. “Incubator-acceleration park-industrial park” and other carriers will be constructed systematically, and the demonstration and application of biomanufacturing technology will be comprehensively advanced. These efforts aim to establish a bio-manufacturing industry ecology and initially establish an important municipal-level bio-manufacturing industry. The industrial scale is predicted to exceed 50 billion yuan, with a manufacturing output value of approximately 30 billion yuan.

Looking ahead to 2030, the district plans to complete a more comprehensive biomanufacturing system. The industrial level will continue to improve, and a number of demonstrative innovation and empowerment results will be transformed. Additionally, a number of industry-leading production companies and industrial ecological communities with competitive advantages will be formed. The objective is to establish an influential biomanufacturing industry demonstration zone in the Yangtze River Delta and even the country. The industrial scale is expected to exceed 100 billion yuan, with a manufacturing output value of approximately 80 billion yuan.

Biomanufacturing is an advanced manufacturing method that utilizes modern biotechnology to produce target compounds on a large scale. It has broad application prospects in various fields, including chemistry, medicine, food, energy, and agriculture. Jinshan District will leverage its resource endowment to promote key areas within the biomanufacturing industry.

In the field of biomedicine, the district will focus on promoting the industrialization of antibody drugs, new vaccines, cell and gene therapy, and more. Efforts will be made to develop innovative biological drugs, biosimilar drugs, bio-based APIs, and improve the level of medical aesthetic products, medical devices, and medical equipment industries.

In the field of biomaterials, Jinshan District will promote the application of biomanufacturing technologies such as biocatalysis and microreactor continuous reaction. The aim is to iterate biomaterials like degradable plastics, electronic materials, and functional materials, promoting the biological substitution of daily chemicals, auxiliaries, surfactants, and basic chemicals.

The district also plans to support the development of biological agriculture and health food. Popularizing biotechnologies such as genetic engineering, DNA recombination, and microbial fermentation will be a priority. The transformation of bioagricultural technologies, research and development of new beverages, functional foods, and special diets, as well as exploration of biological plant protection, animal immunity, and biofertilizers, will also be promoted.

Lastly, Jinshan District aims to explore and apply new generation clean and efficient production processes for bioenergy and low-carbon environmental protection. They will prioritize energy-saving and carbon reduction, as well as carbon dioxide recycling technologies. The district plans to promote new energy sources such as biomass power generation, biogas, and biojet fuel, in line with green, low-carbon, and sustainable development.

With these plans in motion, Jinshan District is set to become a significant player in the biomanufacturing industry, contributing to the overall growth and development of Shanghai’s economy.

