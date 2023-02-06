From March 8th to 10th, in order to promote the industrial development of green aluminum-based new materials and promote the communication between the upstream and downstream of the industrial chain, Changjiang Nonferrous Metal Network will organize2023 China Green Aluminum-Based New Materials High-Quality Development ForumAt that time, there will be actual controllers or persons in charge of electrolytic aluminum, aluminum strips, photovoltaic aluminum frames, battery aluminum foil, packaging aluminum foil, automotive aluminum and aluminum-related new materials, processing, research and development, marketing, supply chain and related enterprises, and enterprise representatives , Nonferrous Metals Association, Processing Association, Local Aluminum Association, government authorities, experts, scholars and specially invited units and other guests, discussed the development of the industry.

Confirmed,Dong Chunming, general manager of Shangqing Times MetalConfirmed to attend this forum and will bring “The benefits of Aluminum Stewardship Initiative (ASI) certification and its role in building a low-carbon aluminum supply chain” keynote speech.

company profile

SUNLIGHT is an independent private consulting organization, specializing in aluminum-magnesium light metal industry consulting services, information services, and business services. The founder of the company, Mr. Dong Chunming, is a well-known aluminum and magnesium industry and market expert and a major organizer of industry events in China.

The company’s philosophy is “light metal lightweight as the fashion industry, youthful vigor and enterprising as the fashion spirit, relaxed harmony and win-win as the fashion atmosphere, committed to promoting the sustainable development of China‘s aluminum-magnesium industry and aluminum-magnesium materials as the metal of the times in the world Wider application.” The company will make full use of domestic and foreign industry intellectual resources and network resources.

The present speaker isGeneral Manager Mr. Dong Chunming, is currently the general manager of Shangqing Times Metal Information Consulting (Beijing) Co., Ltd., graduated from the Department of Industrial Economics of Beijing University of Economics, and worked successively in the Long-term Planning Office of the General Directorate of China Nonferrous Metals Industry, the National Nonferrous Metals Industry Bureau, and the China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association. Non-ferrous metal planning and policy research, industrial research, technical economic research. He has a deep understanding and insight into the aluminum-magnesium light metal industry, and has rich experience in market research, industry research and investment in aluminum-magnesium light metals.

Changjiang Nonferrous Metals sincerely invites colleagues in the aluminum industry chain and friends in related fields to actively sign up to participate. From March 8th to 10th, we will gather in Xiamen to go to the 2023 China Green Aluminum-based New Materials High-Quality Development Forum to discuss the development of the industry.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed

