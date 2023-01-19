(Original title: Shangtai Technology (001301.SZ) issued a forecast increase, and it is estimated that the net profit in 2022 will be 1.28 billion yuan to 1.344 billion yuan, an increase of 135.52%-147.3%)

Zhitong Finance APP News, Shangtai Technology (001301.SZ) released the 2022 annual performance forecast, and it is estimated that the annual net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies will be 1.28 billion to 1.344 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 135.52%-147.30%.

The performance growth is mainly related to the substantial increase in sales revenue of the company’s anode materials. Since 2022, the downstream lithium-ion battery market has continued to grow rapidly. With the rapid growth in demand for new energy vehicle power batteries and energy storage batteries, there has been a strong demand for the company’s anode material products, and sales revenue from existing customers has maintained rapid growth. At the same time, the company’s sales revenue to new customers such as Honeycomb Energy, Ruipu Energy, Sunwoda, ZTE Power, and Vision has increased rapidly, and the production capacity of production bases such as Shanxi Xiyang Phase I and Shanxi Xiyang Phase II has been fully released. Graphite In the case of tapping the potential of the chemical process and increasing production, the sales volume of the company’s anode materials has grown rapidly.

In addition, based on market demand and related industrial product industries in a high-boom cycle, the prices of main raw materials for negative electrode materials continue to rise. Based on its own production costs and other operating conditions, the company negotiated with major customers based on its own production costs and fluctuations in market supply and demand, and raised the prices of major negative electrode materials. . With both volume and price rising, the company’s negative electrode material sales revenue and net profit have increased significantly.