Shanshan shares 15,442,300 Zhongruitong GDRs to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 28, Swiss time

Shanshan shares 15,442,300 Zhongruitong GDRs to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 28, Swiss time
Shanshan shares 15.4423 million Zhongruitong GDRs to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 28, Swiss time

2022-07-24 17:38

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Li Ping

Securities Times Network

Li Ping

2022-07-24 17:38

Shanshan Co., Ltd. (600884) released its latest progress on the GDR of Zhongruitong on the evening of the 24th. Shanshan expects that the GDRs issued this time will be officially listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 28, 2022, Swiss time.

According to the announcement, Shanshan has determined that the final price of this issuance is US$20.64 per GDR. The final price of this issuance is determined by taking into account the company’s existing shareholders’ interests, investors’ ability to accept and issuance risks, etc., in accordance with international practices and relevant regulatory requirements, through order requirements and book-building, and in combination with domestic and overseas capital market conditions. . The number of GDRs issued this time by Shanshan is 15.4423 million, representing 77.2115 million A shares of the underlying securities, raising funds of approximately US$319 million.

It is understood that Shanshan Co., Ltd., as the first GDR issuer of Zhongruitong and the issuer of GDR in the new energy sector, which first completed the issuance and pricing, under the relatively unfavorable market conditions, actively and reasonably reduced the issuance scale to ensure a reasonable investor structure and smooth pricing. (Li Ping)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

    Shanshan shares 15.4423 million Zhongruitong GDRs to be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange on July 28, Swiss time

    Li Ping

    2022-07-24

