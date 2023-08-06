Shantou Holds Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, Lingwei New Materials Wins First Prize

Title: Lingwei New Materials (Shantou) Co., Ltd. Wins First Prize in China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition

Publication: Shantou Daily

Date: August 06, 2023

Source: Shantou Rongmedia Group

Shantou, Guangdong Province – Lingwei New Materials (Shantou) Co., Ltd., a technology-based manufacturing enterprise incubated by the Guangdong Provincial Laboratory of Chemistry and Fine Chemicals, emerged as the winner in the start-up category of the 12th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition held in Shantou.

The competition, jointly organized by the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau and the Management Committee of Shantou High-tech Zone, aimed to promote the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements and encourage the integration of technology and finance. A total of 23 companies, including 15 in the growth group and 8 in the start-up group, participated in the finals, representing the “three new, two special, and one big” industries of Shantou.

Lingwei New Materials showcased their high-precision and environmentally friendly microelectronic soldering materials, which were developed by the team of Dr. Lilin Tan. Their inclusion in the final was met with excitement and honor by Dr. Tan.

“I am very excited and very lucky to be able to enter the final of the China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition (Shantou Division). Through this platform, we can show the latest technological research and development achievements of the Shantou Laboratory to the public and investors, and obtain better development opportunities in the future,” said Dr. Tan.

Another company, Smekal Technology (Shantou) Co., Ltd., also incubated by the Guangdong Provincial Laboratory of Chemistry and Fine Chemicals, introduced their project on the identity authentication system for pharmaceutical raw materials and excipients.

The competition employed an “8-minute roadshow + 7-minute defense” format and five venture capital experts served as judges to evaluate the projects and provide valuable feedback to the participating companies.

By organizing the Shantou Local Competition of the 12th China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau aimed to strengthen the position of local enterprises in technological innovation and accelerate the accumulation of innovation elements in businesses. The competition also aimed to foster a supportive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, contributing to the city’s goal of becoming a national innovative city.

The China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition plays a crucial role in supporting and promoting scientific and technological innovation enterprises. It acts as a platform for showcasing innovative projects with core technologies and significant market potential. Lingwei New Materials (Shantou) Co., Ltd. and Shantou Junguo Electromechanical Technology Co., Ltd. were awarded the first prize in the start-up and growth categories, respectively.

The award-winning teams will now prepare for the provincial and national competitions, further representing Shantou and demonstrating its commitment to excellence in technological innovation and entrepreneurship.

Looking ahead, the Municipal Science and Technology Bureau aims to focus on the “three new, two special, and one big” industrial development pattern and continue implementing the innovation-driven development strategy. The bureau seeks to unleash the innovative and entrepreneurial potential of the city and promote high-quality technological development.

Note: The content of this news article belongs to Shantou Rongmedia Group and is protected by copyright. Unauthorized reproduction, copying, or adaptation of this content is strictly prohibited and will be subject to legal consequences.