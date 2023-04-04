[In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, high-quality development]

Guangming Daily reporter Li Jianbin Yang Jue Guangming Daily Correspondent Wang Jie

Accelerate the release of high-quality coal production capacity, comprehensively promote the construction of 5G smart mines, and realize green coal mining; vigorously promote the transformation and upgrading of traditional advantageous industries, and the development of integrated clusters of strategic emerging industries. It is expected that by 2025, the ten key industrial chains that have been planned will be formed 6 100-billion-level industrial chains and 4 50-billion-dollar industrial chains; the first batch of construction of Xinghuacun Fenjiu, Qingxu Old Mature Vinegar, Dingxiang Flan, Taigu Magang and other ten characteristic professional towns, and relevant supporting policies have been introduced …

“It is necessary to anchor the transformation unwaveringly, accelerate the cultivation of new kinetic energy and continue to build new supports with extraordinary strength and lasting achievements, and promote Shanxi’s economic turnaround and stable and long-term development.” The sonorous and powerful words of the Shanxi Provincial Government Work Report in 2023 conveyed Shanxi has the firm determination and confidence to fully promote high-quality transformation and development.

At the Dingxiang Forging Industry Intelligent Manufacturing Innovation Service Base in Xinzhou City, Shanxi Province, an intelligent CNC automatic radial axial ring rolling machine is performing ring rolling operations.Photo by Zhang Jinlan/Guangming Pictures

The production line of the 10,000-ton green intelligent casting upgrading project of Shanxi Longcheng Ma Steel Co., Ltd. in Taigu District, Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province.profile picture

Pinglu Yufeng Wind Farm in Shuozhou City, Shanxi Province.profile picture

1. Construct the background of high-quality energy development with “green”

One key to start the coal mining equipment of the 203 thin coal seam intelligent working face, and the coal seam with a thickness of about 1 meter will slide down on the conveyor and be transported to the outside of the well… Guo Jinchao, an employee of Jinxinda Coal Industry of Shanxi Coking Coal Group Fenxi Mining Co., Ltd., is skillfully operating Intelligent coal mining equipment. “I used to bend over and bend my knees to mine coal at the working face. After a shift, I was covered in black. Now you see, I can be so clean wearing a white shirt at work.”

Intelligence is an inevitable choice for the high-quality development of the traditional coal industry, and it is also the main starting point for Shanxi to promote the comprehensive reform of the energy revolution. In recent years, Shanxi has successively issued a series of policies and measures for the intelligent construction of coal mines, introducing artificial intelligence, 5G communication, and big data technologies into coal mines, and promoting the development of intelligent and high-end coal mine equipment.

The Artificial Intelligence Computing Center of the Intelligent Mine Innovation Laboratory, located in Jinjiang Park, Jincheng City, Shanxi Province, is the first artificial intelligence computing center for scientific research and innovation in the national coal industry. This “super brain” can run at a calculation speed of 2 trillion times per second, and can provide computing power support for independent thinking and decision-making of production systems in the energy field. Zou Zhilei, senior vice president of Huawei and chairman of Huawei Coal Mine Corps, said that the completion of the center will greatly accelerate the process of intelligent construction of coal mines in Shanxi.

Deepen the energy revolution, promote the construction of 5G smart mines, and fully implement green coal mining. By the end of 2022, Shanxi has built a total of 37 intelligent coal mines and 993 intelligent mining faces, and the advanced production capacity of coal mines will account for 80%. In order to speed up the construction of 40 pilot green mining coal mines, Shanxi has also explored a number of green mining technology routes such as filling mining, water conservation mining, and coal and gas co-mining.

Under the green mining, the air quality improvement in Shanxi is obvious to all. In 2022, the province’s comprehensive ambient air quality index will be 4.49, with a five-year cumulative improvement rate of 31.7%, and the proportion of heavily polluted days will drop to 0.6%.

As a major energy province, Shanxi anchors the goal of “dual carbon”, based on its endowment of energy resources, unswervingly promotes energy technology innovation, and conducts scientific and technological research in the fields of clean and efficient utilization of coal, carbon-based new materials, unconventional natural gas, and hydrogen energy. Accelerate the planning and construction of a new energy system, give full play to the role of leading units in the wind power equipment and photovoltaic industry chain, focus on enhancing the security and stability of the energy supply chain, and strive to create a pilot area for comprehensive reform of the energy revolution.

Having core equipment is the key to wind power construction. The wind power equipment industry chain in Shanxi Province takes the “chain owner” enterprise Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group (hereinafter referred to as “Taizhong Group”) as the core, and drives all key enterprises in the industry chain to promote construction, and initially forms the leader of Taiyuan Heavy Machinery Group in the manufacture of complete machines. Generators, An industrial chain system with synchronous development of gear boxes, spindles, flanges, towers and other supporting products. As the “chain master” enterprise of the photovoltaic industry chain, Shanxi Jolywood Photovoltaic Battery Technology Co., Ltd. has established an internal think tank team, bringing together core backbones and experts in the market and technical lines of new photovoltaic materials, modules, batteries, applications, and silicon materials. Aggregate development vitality and provide strong technical support for the photovoltaic industry chain in Shanxi Province.

Building a new energy system is not only a need to ensure national energy security, but also an urgent need for Shanxi’s transformation and development. Green mining, smart mines, clean energy… In spring, Shanxi’s energy industry is full of green shoots.

2. Unblock the aorta of high-quality industrial development with the “chain”

Select ten key industrial chains such as special steel materials, new energy vehicles, and high-end equipment manufacturing. The total operating income in 2022 will be about 380 billion yuan… Behind the impressive report card, Shanxi has identified 20 “chain owner” enterprises to promote The chain length system of the industrial chain implements the “government + ‘chain owner’ enterprise + industrial park” investment promotion, accelerates the construction of a modern industrial system, and uses the “chain” to unblock the aorta of high-quality development.

“For ‘extremely thin’ stainless steel foil, every 0.001 mm advance will face a great technical test.” Wang Tianxiang, manager of China Baowu Taigang Group Stainless Steel Precision Strip Co., Ltd., introduced that in August 2020, they will The thinnest thickness of “hand-sheared steel” has been rolled to 0.015 mm, creating a new world record for “Made in China“.

After years of development, Shanxi has initially formed a relatively complete system of upstream resource mining and midstream special steel manufacturing with China Baowu Taigang Group as the core, and downstream deep processing and equipment manufacturing with Taizhong Group and Jinxi Axle Co., Ltd. as the focus. Industrial chain of special steel materials.

For the “chain owner”, a strong industrial driving ability is an essential element for coordinating the overall development of the industrial chain. To have this ability, it is necessary to use technological blessings and digital intelligence to unleash the strong potential of the industry, thereby enhancing the resilience of the industrial chain.

The remote “one-key coal digging” allows open-pit coal mining drivers to bid farewell to the dusty working environment. Talking about their self-developed 5G remote operation intelligent excavator technology, Yue Haifeng, director of the mining department of Taizhong Group Technology Center, said proudly that 5G intelligent excavators have landed in three coal mines, and the order on hand exceeds 10 units.

Similar changes also occurred in coking, steel and other industries. The intelligent coking equipment developed and produced by Taizhong Group has been officially put into use in Jinnan Iron and Steel Group, realizing “one-key coking”. Wang Fenfen, the driver of the coke pusher, said that the temperature in the original cab was close to 40 degrees Celsius, and it was barely possible to sit still with the two air conditioners blowing. After the smart coke oven equipment was put into operation, she sat in the operation room of the centralized control center, and with a single tap of her finger, the equipment could automatically complete the entire process of coal loading, coke pushing, coke blocking, coke receiving, and coke quenching.

Relying on its outstanding advantages in the fields of high-end equipment manufacturing and wind power equipment, Taizhong Group has become the only “dual chain owner” enterprise in Shanxi. Taizhong Group started with “weight” and made a fortune again with “numerical intelligence”. From focusing on hardware to both software and hardware, Taizhong Group continues to make efforts in process control and digital intelligence support, promotes the comprehensive upgrade of intelligent design, intelligent manufacturing, intelligent products, and intelligent services, and releases the strong potential of the industry.

In 2022, Shanxi will print and distribute 100 key common technologies and 100 technological innovation project-oriented catalogs and plans in key industries, and promote the research and development of 160 major key technologies and the implementation of 150 innovative projects. Adhere to the layout of the innovation chain around the industrial chain, promote the construction of innovation carriers such as manufacturing innovation centers, enterprise technology centers, and new R&D institutions in stages. Key industrial chains such as new energy vehicles and hydrogen energy have achieved full coverage of technology centers above the provincial level.

3. Forge a long board of characteristic professional development with “town”

Every time it comes to the Ching Ming Festival, the poem “May I ask where is the restaurant, the shepherd boy points to Xinghua Village” can always arouse the emotional resonance of many people. Walking into Xinghua Village, Fenyang City, on both sides of the Fenjiu Avenue, which stretches for more than ten kilometers, there are all kinds of liquor displayed in the window of the liquor store, and the aroma of the liquor is overflowing.

Xinghua village and town has a long history of liquor brewing. The liquor industry in the town has a dense layout, a strong development momentum, and obvious advantages in industrial agglomeration. Liquor contributes 50% of Fenyang’s GDP, 60% of tax revenue and 40% of jobs.

In September 2022, Shanxi held a working meeting on the development of characteristic specialized towns to make work arrangements for making characteristic specialized towns bigger and stronger, and to build a new engine for transformation and development, and awarded the first batch of ten provincial-level key specialized towns. Fenjiu Professional Town in Xinghua Village was listed as one of the top ten provincial key professional towns and received key cultivation. Han Xueyao, Secretary of the Party Working Committee and Director of the Management Committee of the Xinghua Village Economic and Technological Development Zone in Fenyang, said that it will form a complex integrating liquor production, storage and marketing, packaging color printing, feed processing, base planting, warehousing logistics, cultural tourism and other related industries. Provincial Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Cultivating the first batch of ten provincial-level key professional towns is a powerful measure for Shanxi to promote the agglomeration and development of market entities. It is of great significance for strengthening county-level characteristic industries, promoting the doubling of market entities, driving employment and enriching people, and creating a new engine for transformation and development.

There is a folk song saying: “Vinegar has been brewed in Shanxi since ancient times, and it can be traced back to Qingxu.” Shanxi aged vinegar is one of the four famous vinegars in China. Qingxu County, known as the “Vinegar Capital of China“, is located in Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province. The south is the birthplace of Shanxi mature vinegar. In spring, the breeze is blowing, and the fragrance of vinegar is all over the city. Key projects resume production, and e-commerce marketing is in full swing… The construction of a professional town of mature vinegar in Qingxu County is in full swing.

“The 100,000-ton vinegar workshop (Phase II) has completed piling, and the packaging workshop for the light-colored vinegar and cooking wine project has also completed the construction of the main steel structure.” Standing at the development site of the second phase, the person in charge of the engineering department of Shanxi Zilin Vinegar Industry Co., Ltd. Liang Weiwei said excitedly that by the end of this year, the production workshop will be ready for trial operation, and it will be another lively scene by then.

After “Qingxu Old Mature Vinegar” was listed as a provincial key professional town, Qingxu County issued the “Action Plan for the Development of Vinegar Industry”, focusing on the “Ten Actions” such as the cultivation and growth of vinegar enterprises, major projects, and the extension of the industrial chain. Qingxu characteristic food industry agglomeration area with an area of ​​17.7 square kilometers and a starting area of ​​5,000 mu for construction.

In 2022, a number of policies issued by Shanxi to support the high-quality development of specialized towns propose to guide capital, production capacity, talents and other elements of resources to gather in specialized towns, support the construction of a number of key projects in specialized towns, and cultivate 50 billion yuan, 3 billion There are 5 levels of professional towns, including 100 million yuan, 20 billion yuan, 10 billion yuan, and 5 billion yuan, and strive to build a competitive and influential industrial town in the country. At the same time, policy support will be given in 20 aspects, including promoting the full coverage of public service platforms, improving the infrastructure construction of specialized towns, and vigorously implementing the digital transformation of enterprises in specialized towns.

At present, the Shanxi Provincial Department of Finance has allocated a cultivation and development fund of 50 million yuan to the first batch of 10 provincial-level key professional towns, focusing on supporting and ensuring that they accelerate the cultivation and development of leading industries, and make breakthroughs and see actual results as soon as possible.

All-round support and multi-industry promotion, each famous industrial town with unique Shanxi characteristics is becoming a bright business card and strong starting point for Shanxi’s transformation, releasing new power in the county in the promotion of high-quality development.

"Guangming Daily" (version 05, April 4, 2023)

