Securities Times News, on the evening of January 19, Shanxi Fenjiu (600809) released a performance forecast. In 2022, the company expects to achieve operating income of about 26 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 30%. The net profit attributable to shareholders of listed companies is expected to be about 7.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of about 49%, and the performance is very impressive.

In 2022, Shanxi Fenjiu is facing domestic point-like outbreaks and recurring new crown epidemics. The company will follow the established business plan, coordinate internal and external resources, arrange deployment in advance, and solidly promote various tasks, so as to respond to the external environment with the certainty of the company’s development. Uncertainty has maintained a steady growth momentum.

The report disclosed that the company continued to expand the market and deeply cultivated terminals. The number of terminals that can be controlled nationwide exceeded 1.12 million. At the same time, it accelerated the upgrading of market management and realized the visual traceability management of terminal sales. According to industry insiders, at present, Fenjiu has reached a certain advanced level in terms of the number of terminals and the visual traceability management of dynamic sales.

The announcement pointed out that the market south of the Yangtze River has achieved a steady breakthrough, with a year-on-year growth of more than 50%. In recent years, as economically developed regions such as Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shanghai, Anhui, and Guangdong have been deeply cultivated, the share of the high-end market of Shanxi Fenjiu has continued to grow. It can be seen from the data of its performance report.

The report mentioned that the whole series of blue and white Fenjiu has increased by 60% year-on-year. In fact, with the consumption upgrade of the wine market, Shanxi Fenjiu insists on focusing on the high-end products of the whole series of blue and white, which is also the magic weapon for its rapid growth in revenue . (Yan Yun)