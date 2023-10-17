Shanxi Plan: Key Tasks for Deepening and Improving State-Owned Enterprise Reform

Actions to deepen and improve the reform of state-owned enterprises are ready to go, and the “Shanxi Plan” outlines key tasks for this purpose. The Shanxi Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission is currently working on improving the plan in accordance with the requirements of the provincial party committee and government.

The action to deepen and improve the reform of state-owned enterprises is a strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee and the State Council in response to the new era and new journey. The Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government attach great importance to it and require the Shanxi Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission to accurately grasp the core essence and adhere to the correct reform direction.

Hou Guowei, deputy director and spokesperson of the Shanxi Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, shared that the focus of the action plan is to improve the core competitiveness of enterprises and enhance core functions through reform. The direction is to serve the national strategy and promote the development of state-owned enterprises by leveraging scientific and technological innovation, industrial control, and security support in building a modern industrial system and constructing a new development pattern.

Based on Shanxi’s resource endowment and the actual situation of state-owned enterprises, the key tasks of the plan are:

1. Scientific and technological innovation: Promote the construction of original technology sources for provincial enterprises and support their participation in key national and provincial research tasks. This includes areas such as coal mining and washing, heavy machinery, and new materials. The aim is to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance of state-owned enterprises in Shanxi.

2. Industrial control: Deploy strategic emerging industries such as high-end equipment, new energy, new materials, energy conservation, and environmental protection. This involves building an Internet platform for the coal industry and accelerating the digital transformation of traditional industries.

3. Security support: Strengthen domestic exploration and development of coal, metal minerals, and coal bed methane resources. The aim is to stabilize the raw coal output of provincial enterprises and ensure national energy security. Efforts will also be made to address issues such as excessive debt, false growth, and trading irregularities to avoid major risks.

The Provincial State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission also places emphasis on consolidating and deepening institutional reforms. They aim to create dynamic state-owned enterprises that operate according to market-oriented mechanisms and strengthen party leadership and party building to ensure high-quality development.

The “Shanxi Plan” demonstrates the commitment of the provincial government to deepen the reform and upgrade of state-owned enterprises. With clear focus and direction, the plan aims to enhance the competitiveness and functions of these enterprises, promote scientific and technological innovation, drive industrial control, and ensure security support. By successfully implementing this plan, Shanxi aims to contribute to the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country.

