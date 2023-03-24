Home Business Shanxi Province held a mobilization and deployment meeting to increase coal production and ensure supply
Securities Times e company news, according to the “Shanxi Release” WeChat public account, on March 23, Shanxi Province held a mobilization and deployment meeting for increasing coal production and ensuring supply. Jin Xiangjun, Deputy Secretary of the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and Governor of Shanxi Province, put forward requirements for increasing coal production and ensuring supply, and accelerating the transformation of the coal industry. It is necessary to optimize the stock, organize production scientifically and rationally, increase technological transformation, increase the mining capacity of open-pit coal mines in accordance with laws and regulations, and actively tap the potential of existing production capacity. It is necessary to increase the amount, promote the handling of various procedures in coal mines, speed up the construction of coal mines and change production, rationally deal with suspended and delayed coal mines that have not started construction, and promote the accelerated release of production capacity of coal mines that have been approved. It is necessary to grasp the succession, speed up the approval of coal mine projects, orderly promote the allocation of coal resources, and strengthen the construction of coal reserve capacity. To ensure safety, firmly establish the concept of “safety is to ensure supply”, conduct in-depth investigation and rectification of hidden risks, accurately classify and classify supervision, improve the intrinsic safety level of coal mines, and resolutely hold the bottom line of safety. It is necessary to strictly perform the contract, implement the supervision account of the medium and long-term contract of thermal coal, strengthen the communication and coordination of transportation capacity, and ensure the stable supply of thermal coal.

