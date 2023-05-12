Home » Share of e-cars imported from China more than tripled
Share of e-cars imported from China more than tripled

Share of e-cars imported from China more than tripled

“Many everyday products, but also goods for the energy transition, now largely come from China,” emphasized the statisticians. In terms of value, for example, 86.0 percent of the Deutschland imported portable computers, 67.8 percent of smartphones and telephones, and 39.2 percent of lithium-ion batteries from the People’s Republic. “But not only in the area of ​​end products, but also in the area of ​​raw materials, China is by far Germany’s most important trading partner,” it said. 91.8 percent of the imports of the rare earth metals used in many key technologies such as electromobility or wind power came from there. A year earlier it was even 98.1 percent.

