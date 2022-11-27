Listen to the audio version of the article

The positive phase of international stock lists continues. The balance of the last week sees the S&P 500 index in the lead with a progress of 1.5% against the 0.5% growth of the Nasdaq. Modest increases in Europe with the Ftse Mib index up 0.1% and the Dax up 0.7% with the indices showing signs of overbought. There was a slight decrease in emerging markets (-0.2%) weighed down by the slowdown in Hong Kong after the latest strong recoveries. On the macro front next week focus on inflation…