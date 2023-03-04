Some seem ashamed to be shareholders. Your study participants fibbed you about that, right?

That’s correct. During our research in the Netherlands, we had the opportunity to compare the information on shareholdings in our survey with their tax assessments. We think tax assessments give a more realistic picture than surveys. The result of the comparison was astounding: a third of those surveyed who, according to the tax assessment, have shares stated that they did not own any. Conversely, only two percent of those surveyed who did not hold any shares according to their tax return stated that they were shareholders.