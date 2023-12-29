Shareholders of the dating platform are resisting a possible takeover

Experts fear that cases like Leoni or Spark Networks, in which companies and large creditors take small shareholders out of the game using the StaRUG process, could soon become more common. “The model has already set a precedent,” says Marc Liebscher from the Investor Protection Association. He predicts we will see more cases in 2024 and 2025. Klaus Nieding, a specialist lawyer for banking and capital market law from Frankfurt and vice president of the German Association for the Protection of Securities Ownership, is also critical of the procedure. “We consider this application of the StaRUG to coldly expropriate free shareholders without compensation to be unconstitutional. The law therefore contains some gaps that the legislature did not see. There is an urgent need for change,” he says.

