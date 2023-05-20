Shareholders sue against Studio Babelsberg’s domination agreement

Several shareholders of Studio Babelsberg have filed a lawsuit against the domination agreement of the majority shareholder, Kino Bidco. The lawsuits were directed against loss of independence of the studio and a selling price of the share that is far too low from the shareholder’s point of view, said Michael Kunert, representative of the protective association of investors in Berlin/Brandenburg, on Thursday.

As long as the lawsuits are not settled, the domination agreement, which was decided at the extraordinary general meeting at the end of March, would not be legally entered in the commercial register.

It is not about the already completed takeover of the traditional film studio, emphasized Kunert. The American majority shareholder would never have explained in which direction the film studio should develop. Important questions about the workforce and the location are still unresolved, said Kunert. Under these circumstances, many shareholders did not want to agree to the loss of independence associated with the domination agreement. With the contract, the board of directors of the studio would be bound by instructions.

Studio Babelsberg, which claims to be the oldest large-scale film studio in the world, put its management under the control of the majority shareholder, Kino Bidco. It is a 100 percent subsidiary of the film studio operator Cinespace Studios. This in turn is held by fund companies from TPG Real Estate Partners (TREP), a platform for real estate investments. The Brandenburg state government wants the location to be secured. “It is crucial for the state government that around 100 jobs at the Babelsberg site are preserved,” said Economics Minister Jörg Steinbach (SPD) recently. See also Stock Forecasts and Performance [2023]

Broadcast: Antenne Brandenburg, May 18, 2023, 4:30 p.m

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

