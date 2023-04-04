At the AGM on Tuesday morning there will be a lot of scolding for the heads of Credit Suisse. But the Federal Council could also be criticized for forcing CS into the arms of UBS.

“Zorn-GV” instead of setting the course: The special thing about this general meeting: the shareholders cannot vote on the merger with UBS, even though it is their bank. Because the takeover takes place under emergency law and on the orders of the Federal Council. Fate’s decision is not even on the agenda – and that causes resentment: There will be an “anger general meeting”, says business law professor Peter V. Kunz from the University of Bern.

Loss-making “forced merger” for shareholders: Many shareholders are angry with the management of CS. But they are also angry about the low purchase price for their shares. At 76 centimes, they only get a fraction of what CS shares were worth on the stock exchange until recently.

Legend: The mega-merger will cost shareholders dearly. That too will be discussed at the General Assembly.

Business lawyer Peter V. Kunz also expects criticism of the federal government. After all, it was the Federal Council that forced CS into the saving arms of UBS. In his estimation, it is a kind of forced merger of the two big banks.

SRF business editor Jan Baumann’s assessment: “Not much more than a ‘Chropfleerete’ can really be expected today. The shareholders do not have much to settle at this AGM. But they now have the floor – at least for once in the CS drama. You can vent your anger, your frustration. This mental hygiene, if you will, is extremely important. Because until now the owners of the bank had nothing to say about the sale of their bank to UBS. And the purchase price of three billion – or 76 centimes per share – is very, very low. Some say this is effectively tantamount to expropriation. The CS managers now owe the people in the shareholder base answers. You simply have to hold your head when the participants at the lectern let off steam in Zurich’s Hallenstadion.”

Point of contention bonuses: There will also be a lot to talk about remuneration, i.e. wages and bonuses for the board of directors and management. And this despite the fact that the CS management now wants to forgo a special bonus for top managers. In any case, this would only have happened if CS had managed the turnaround without help. In addition, the government has temporarily stopped deferred variable remuneration, for example in the form of shares, over the head of CS management.

However, the consultative vote on the remuneration report is still on the agenda at the AGM. The votes on this should become an exchange of blows.

Notes for Board of Directors: The dispute over the annual re-election of the members of the Board of Directors will be just as fierce.

Legend: Above all, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Axel Lehmann, must be prepared for harsh words.

Peter V. Kunz expects very bad election results for members of the supervisory body who have to face the election procedure individually. This is one of the few remaining opportunities for shareholders to exercise their rights. Re-election is necessary anyway. Because until the effective takeover, CS still needs its board of directors.