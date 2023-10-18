Shares of luxury brands are crashing: the buying spree is over

LVMH shares have fallen sharply over the past six months. Bob Henry/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The boom in luxury goods is over: consumers are limiting their long-term spending spree for luxury goods.

This can be seen in the decline of LVMH shares, which have fallen by 20 percent in the last six months.

Luxury companies may no longer be able to rely on the profits of the super-rich as the economy is on shaky ground.

High-end retailers that have enjoyed bountiful profits in recent years will feel some pain in 2023 as financial conditions tighten and consumers appear to be holding back on high-end purchases.

The buying mood for luxury brands that erupted during the pandemic has subsided

LVMH shares fell to a new 2023 low in Paris trading on Thursday, falling to 675 euros after the company reported weaker-than-expected sales growth for the quarter. Sales rose nine percent in the quarter, compared to 17 percent in the previous three months. The European luxury giant’s shares have fallen about 20 percent in the last six months, and according to Bloomberg, LVMH has led a sell-off that has reduced the value of Europe’s seven largest luxury companies by $245 billion (the equivalent of about $232 billion) in that time Euro) has decreased.

“Today’s news that LVMH’s revenue growth has slowed dramatically likely marks the end of a global luxury bubble,” DataTrek co-founder Nicholas Colas said in a note last Thursday. LVMH is a very well-run company, and investors have become accustomed to it posting strong double-digit revenue increases.

In the U.S., luxury fashion card spending has declined for six consecutive quarters, with luxury fashion spending falling 16 percent in the most recent quarter compared to a year ago, Bank of America card data shows.

Luxury brands no longer recession-proof?

In the U.S., Tapestry and Ralph Lauren, the two luxury brands in the S&P 500, have also declined significantly in 2023, and luxury stocks overall are down 17 percent from their recent peak, according to Bank of America estimates. Industry experts have warned that luxury brands – which once enjoyed a reputation for being “recession-proof” – are now unable to rely on high-income consumers to further boost their profits in uncertain economic times.

This is due in large part to China‘s economic woes in 2023. Consumers in the world‘s second-largest economy have historically been big buyers of U.S. and European luxury goods, but that has slowed as the country grapples with a range of economic problems, including weak consumer demand.

Experts also warn that Americans’ incredibly robust spending habits could soon be reversed, especially as student loan payments resume and shoppers deplete savings accumulated during the pandemic. The San Francisco Federal Reserve predicted earlier this year that U.S. consumers would run out of savings by the end of the last quarter, and analysts have sounded the alarm about the potential impact on retail stocks.

The tech industry could benefit

But the decline in luxury brand stocks could have one beneficiary: the U.S. technology sector. That’s because European investors often view tech stocks as competitors to luxury stocks in their portfolios, Colas said. Tech names are also riding a wave of investor enthusiasm as companies enter an arms race in artificial intelligence.

“The difference is that the tech industry is constantly developing new products in all price ranges, while luxury brands’ portfolios largely consist of many similar products in very high price ranges. A Kelly bag made from a new, rare leather does not count as a disruptive innovation,” he said.

Colas added that technology, healthcare and luxury retail have been among the few real growth industries in recent years. As luxury brands’ stocks stumble amid global buying restraint and healthcare remains a better fit for defensive stocks, the only obvious option for investors looking for growth stocks is the technology sector.

