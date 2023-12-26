Shares of multiple broad-based ETFs hit record highs

Title: ETF Shares Hit Record Highs, A-Shares Expected to Rebound

This year has proven to be a momentous year for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). Last week, ETF shares exceeded the 2 trillion mark, setting a record high. The shares of many stock-based ETFs have also reached record highs. Among them, the share of broad-based ETFs has grown most rapidly. The shares of Huatai-Berry CSI 300 ETF, E Fund CSI 300 ETF, ChinaAMC SSE 50 ETF, and E Fund GEM ETF have all reached record highs.

Industry analysts believe that A-shares are currently in the bottom area, with minimal downward risk to the index. This presents an opportunity for bargain hunting and appropriate position allocation. An index with balanced industry and dispersed component stocks may offer better return performance.

Market-wide ETFs exceeded 2 trillion shares, reflecting the confidence of investors in the long-term growth of China’s economy and their bullish view of A-shares. As a result of low fees and convenient trading, more investors are using ETFs to increase their positions in the market.

Last week also saw a significant increase in the share of multiple stock ETFs, particularly broad-based ETFs. The CSI 300 Index hit a new low for the year, prompting funds to actively enter the market. The shares of popular ETFs, such as Huatai-Berry CSI 300 ETF and E Fund CSI 300 ETF, increased substantially, reaching record highs.

Additionally, certain industry or theme ETFs, such as those related to the gaming industry, experienced an increase in shares, hitting record highs. However, some ETFs saw a decline in shares, particularly those in the new energy and consumer fields.

Despite this, the popularity of broad-based ETFs was explained by industry insiders as a basic tool for investors to share the results of long-term economic growth. These ETFs allow investors to share the fruits of economic growth and achieve wealth preservation and appreciation.

The return of economic and industrial cycles as well as the expected rebound of industries such as new energy and pharmaceutical on the GEM ETF have resulted in substantial inflows of funds into GEM-related ETFs.

Many institutions believe that A-shares are expected to rebound and get out of the bottom area. The investment value of broad-based index funds deserves attention as the real economy continues to recover and core asset valuations may be the first to improve.

In conclusion, the investment in the broad-based index is being closely watched, and investors are advised to conduct risk control and balance allocations. The current valuation level of the market presents an opportunity for appropriate positions and bargain hunting.

Overall, ETF shares have hit record highs, and with A-shares expected to come out of the bottom area, the outlook for the market looks promising for the coming year.

