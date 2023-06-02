Home » Shares pitch deck: Serena Williams relies on this trading startup
Sisters Venus and Serena Williams not only share their passion for tennis. They also have something in common when it comes to investing.
Investors in the trading app Shares include the two most famous tennis players of all time, Serena and Venus Williams. Founded in 2021, the London startup wants to make investing more accessible by connecting stock trading with social media platforms. Users can publish their trading activities and share them with friends and family. According to the company, investors should be able to learn from each other and the barrier to entry for stock trading should be lowered.

Shares has raised around $90 million so far, with Peter Thiel’s fund Valar Ventures being one of the most prominent investors. The founding team consists of former employees of companies such as Revolut, Bumble, Coinbase and Morgan Stanley.

Serena Williams, who has won 23 Grand Slam tournaments, has increasingly invested in startups in recent years and is co-founder of Serena Ventures, a fund launched in 2014 to support early-stage tech companies. “When I first heard about Shares, I was excited about the vision,” Serena Williams said in a statement about her investment, which she and her sister completed in October 2022.

Williams also stated that she believes everyone — especially women — should have the tools to take control of their finances.

