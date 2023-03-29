29.03.2023

After the founder Jack Ma returned to China, Chinese e-commerce Alibaba announced its reorganization into six companies and promoted independent operations and listing. This is considered to be less pressure from regulators, and the capital market welcomes this.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group announced on Tuesday (March 28) that it plans to split into six independent entities and raise funds for most of them, or promote stock listing (IPO). This is a major reform of the group, and the investment community believes that it is also related to the return of Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

Zhang Yong, Alibaba’s chairman and chief executive, said in a statement that the restructuring would allow each separate business unit to implement its own fundraising and public listing plans, AFP reported.

Alibaba said the move was aimed at “unlocking shareholder value and fostering market competitiveness”.

According to Reuters, this is the biggest reform of the group since its establishment 24 years ago. Under the new arrangement, each newly formed unit will be managed by the unit’s chief executive officer and board of directors. The six new units are Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Business Group, Local Service Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Business Group and Digital Media Entertainment Group.

Among them, Taobao Tmall Business Group, one of the top online e-commerce platforms in China, will still be wholly owned by Alibaba Group. Zhang Yong will continue to serve as Alibaba’s CEO, but the day-to-day operations of various business units will be handed over to a new management agency.

Alibaba has a huge business and is often targeted by regulators. The picture shows a deliveryman under the Alibaba Group (file photo)



Investors approve of the move

The overhaul comes a day after Alibaba founder Jack Ma returned home from a year-long stay abroad, and is in line with Beijing’s decision to re-stimulate the economy after two years of repression.

US CNBC reported that since Alibaba’s stock price peaked in October 2020, its market value has evaporated by about US$600 billion. But the news sent Alibaba shares up more than 9 percent before U.S. markets opened on Monday.

Analysts said the split could ease government scrutiny of Alibaba, whose sprawling business has been targeted by regulators for years, Reuters reported.

Tara Hariharan, managing director of Global Macro Research, said the decision could also be partly a result of U.S. surveillance of Chinese tech companies.

“By paving the way for new Alibaba divisions to go public, the Chinese government may be sending a reassuring signal to U.S. and international investors that it is less hostile to tech giants,” Hariharan said.

China‘s e-commerce giant Alibaba and China‘s electric vehicle manufacturer Xiaopeng Motors have jointly developed electric vehicle products. The picture shows the data photo of electric vehicles in 2019



Jack Ma Returns

China‘s government has been softening its stance on private companies in recent days as Chinese leaders try to salvage an economy battered by three years of strict containment of the pandemic, Reuters reported. However, Chinese private companies remain hesitant and privately point to the lack of new supportive policies and a new regulatory framework from the Chinese government.

But Alibaba shares got a boost on Monday after founder Jack Ma returned to China. China‘s new premier, Li Qiang, has recognized that Jack Ma’s return to the mainland will help boost business confidence among entrepreneurs and has been asking him to return since late last year, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

According to China‘s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the total revenue of China‘s Internet companies fell by 1% to 1.46 trillion yuan (about 212 billion U.S. dollars) in 2022, the first contraction in nearly a decade.

(AFP, Reuters, US CNBC)

Investors are confident that Alibaba founder Jack Ma will return to the company. The picture shows Jack Ma participating in a forum in Paris, France in 2016 (file photo)



