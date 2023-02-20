The best shares to buy and sell on Piazza Affari

The Milan Stock Exchange is seen to open on the rise along with the rest of Europe. The future of the EuroStoxx50 index +0.4%. The best shares to buy today February 20, 2023 are Unicredit and Moncler. Sell ​​Unipol

BUY AND SELL TODAY

MONCLER:

Mediobanca raises the target from 65 to 68 euro, strengthens the Outperform.

UNICREDIT

will join the index’s select elite EUROSTOXX 50 from 27 February. Many institutional investors are adapting to the composition of one of the most representative indices in the euro area and it is probable that demand will still favor the Italian bank, which has seen a leap of +47% since the beginning of 2023. KBW increases the target from 20.33 to 25.9 euros compared to the quotation of 19.56 euros. The new target expresses a potential upside of 34.6%. Interesting recommendation unchanged.

UNIPOL

Understanding cuts from Add to Hold target 2,40 eu. STOCKS TO WATCH

BPM BANK

It has reached an agreement with the unions for an additional 250 voluntary exits through the solidarity fund together with a series of measures on the welfare premium, smart working and supplementary contract. The bank has committed to more than 100 hires, unions said on Saturday.Closing at €4.21. Consolidate on period tops. Buy on weaknesses towards the €4 threshold. Target 4,6€ and stop loss at €3.8. The fundamental analysis of Intermonte has a Tp at €5.4 Barclays raised the Tp from 5 to 5.6 €. Understanding and 4,9 at 5,3 €. Hsbc raised Tp da 4,15 a 4,95 euro. Kbw from 4.0 to 5.81 €. The judgment rises to interesting.

BPER

It obtained the ECB’s authorization to calculate the profit for the year 2022 in capital for regulatory purposes and therefore proceeded to determine the definitive ‘Ratios Phased In’, with a Cet1 as at 31 December 2022 equal to 12.47%. Closing at €2.79. Accompany the rally up to the next resistances in the €3/3.15 area. Kbw rose the TP from €2.59 to €3.85. Rating goes up to Interesting.

ENEL

Agreements signed for the sale of the activities in Argentina to Central Puerto for a total value of 102 million dollars.

EASY

Sky is close to make sure you in exclusive most of the rights to the Champions League matches for the next three years, while Amazon Prime Video will keep those for Wednesday’s ‘best picks’, according to three industry sources.

TIM

Closing at €0.31. It pushes to new highs: probable extension in the 0.36/0.37€ area Ready to open an upward position. The government has not given the green light to a draft proposal by CDP for the Tim network, asking it to be reformulated so as to receive the approval of all shareholders, starting with the French group Vivendi.

. TREND

FTSE MIB (27,751 points)

E’ it is probable that the arrival in the 28 thousand area could activate a consolidation phase. Any further pulls in the 27970/28180 area are extensions and will be quickly reabsorbed, therefore profit can be taken with a downside projection towards 26.300/25,900. Ready, however, to return to the first closure above 28,500 for a target of 32,000.

COLOMBO AND MORGAN STANLEY NEGATIVE FORECASTS

The analysts of COLOMBO WEALTH they believe that “the stock market will suffer sharp declines in the coming quarters. We are concerned that the recession is coming soon and will lead to shrinking margins, rising debt and corporate profit alarms. Consensus US 2023 earnings of $228 per share is too high. For MORGAN STANLEY valuations in America are expensive, S&P500 trades at 18 times earnings against a theoretical level of approximately 14 times earnings. Equities are not currently pricing in a recession as many market segments such as European, American industrials etc have returned to last year’s levelsas if the war, the energy crisis and the monetary tightening of the central banks had never happened. We also do not consider the role of inflation which, although declining, remains very strong, especially in services, and could lead the central banks to be much more restrictive than the market expects”.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

ANIMA

.Closing at €4.22 .It is preparing to push again. Buy on the markdowns EQUITY Sim, BUY recommendation and TP for €4.50 Akros raised the rating from Neutral to Accumulate, with TP at €4.3. Understanding Sanpaolo confirms the BUY recommendation and the TP at €4.9

MARRIED

Closing at €10.18 Prices have been slumbering for a few months. Still shopping area towards il Tp a 11,5€. Stop loss a 8,6€

PROPELLER

Closing at €3.03. %. After a few weeks of declines, the rally that started in October from 2.24 eu regains the upper hand. Prices still around the entrance area Understanding Sanpaolo raised the TP from €3.5 to €4, confirming the BUY recommendation.

INTERPUMP

Closing at €51.85. The rally that started in September is still ongoing. These prices are still buying pending new accelerations towards the TP at €56. Stop loss at €46. For WebSim TP at €57 from €55.8 interesting opinion Akros raised the TP from 57 to 61 € BUY recommendation. Equity Sim raised the TP BUY recommendation from 51 to 56 euros. Mediobanca Securities’ TP goes from €50.2 to €57.

UNDERSTANDING

Closing €2.56 The rally may lose steam. Buy on weaknesses towards €2.25. Tp at €2.6. Stop loss at 2.1€. The fundamental analysis of Websim indica a Tp €3.2 Hsbc raised Tp da 3 a 3,20 euro. – Equity Sim confirms the TP at €3.3. Kbw, increases it to 3.43 euros

TECHNOGYM

Closing at €8.19 The prices have been consolidating for a few weeks. Buy towards Tp at 9€. Stop loss at 7.5

WEBUILD

Closing at €1.72 In consolidation for about 3 weeks: this is probably a bullish sign. Expected acceleration towards €1.8.

FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS

PROMOTED

BANKING IFIS

Intermonte upped the recommendation from Neutral to Interesting, con TP that goes from €17.7 to €21.5. The results beat expectations. Last price €16.4

BELIEVE

Kbw raises the Tp from €8.80 to €10.69. Current price €8.23. Analyst Hugo Cruz said it has been a long time since KBW had so many positive reviews of Italian banks and added that his estimates continue to be conservative.

DEODATO GALLERY

Integrae SIM ha una raccomandazione BUY, Target Price €1.70, Potential upside 53% compared to the current price at €1.08

DIGITAL MAGICS –

Akros TP 5.8 € interesting opinion. Current price €3.29. Fin+Tech, the accelerator promoted by CDP Venture Capital together with Digital Magics, Startupbootcamp, Fintech District, Credem and Nexi, announced yesterday that it has selected 14 start-ups for its second edition.

CONNECTED

Horse riding TP 14€. Confirming the Interesting judgement. Current price €7.85

TENARIS

Current price €16.52, Akros raised the TP from €21 to €22. Understanding Sanpaolo from €20 to €21.6. Equity Sim has the TP for €19, but the recommendation is HOLD.

FAIL

ASCOPIAVE

Current price €2.77. Understanding Sanpaolo has filed from €3.7 to €3.6 per PT. The downward revision of expected dividends has been disappointing.

MEDIOBANCA

The target has been revised downwards da Kbw da 12 at 11.15 euro, while the stock is quoted at 10.26 euros. Uninteresting verdict

REMEMBER

Barclays reduced the recommendation to Not Very Interesting, with TP going from €40 to €35. The current price is €41.1

NEUTRAL

B.MPS

Kbw improved the target price from €2.28 to €2.66 but the recommendation is neutral . Current price €2.64

TOD’S

Current price €36. Mediobanca Securities confirms the Neutral recommendation and the TP at €35.2 after the agreement with Automobili Lamborghini for the production of leather goods, footwear, clothing and luxury accessories.

WALL STREET

Today, the financial markets in the United States are closed for holidays. Wall Street closed mixed on Friday: Dow Jones up 0.39% to 33,826.69 points; the Nasdaq down 0.58% to 11,787.27. The S&P 500 fell 0.28% to 4,079.09 points. Tomorrow: the PMI indices come out both in Europe and in the United States. The Federal Reserve released the minutes of its last Federal Open Market Committee meeting in January on Wednesday.

STARDUST

DEERE & COMPANY

It gained 7.5% after the farm equipment maker updated its annual profit forecast and reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that sharply beat estimates. The stock closed at €4.33.31. The technical analysis is neutral with a top at €446 and a stop at $403.

DRAFTKINGS

It jumped more than 15% after fourth-quarter results beat estimates. Closing at 20.54€. Buy in the direction of 21.5. Stop at 16€Fundamental analysis Btig is neutral

DOORDASH

It fell 7.75% after reporting a loss wider than expected.

MODERN

It dropped 5.88% after its experimental flu vaccine a based messenger RNA yielded conflicting results in one study.

ASIA

The week with China‘s stocks rising. CSI300 of the Shanghai and Shenzen lists +1.2%. Hong Kong +0.5%. Goldman Sachs strategist Kinger Lau writes in a note released tonight that the index MSCI China could be 24% above current levels at the end of the year.

JAPAN

The stock exchanges of Japan and South Korea are around parity. Tonight North Korea launched two ballistic missiles and sent a warning to the United States, engaged in military exercises with the Seoul navy over the next few days

BONDS

The 10-year Bund closed at a yield of 2.43%, from 2.47% the day before. 10-year BTP at 4.28%. The MEF, by blocking the swirl of tax credits, has prevented that this item will ballast the public accounts in 2023.

ENERGY

PETROLIUM

WTI rebounds after four consecutive bearish sessions, at 76.5 dollars a barrel.

GAS

At 49 euros per mWh, on the minimum from December 2021. From the beginning of the year -36%. ”

CURRENCIES

Euros at 1.069. The dollar moved little, on the levels of the beginning of the year, after recovering more than 4% from the lows. The latest comments from the Fed have dampened enthusiasm for a rapid reversal in the cost of money in the US, bringing liquidity back to the greenback. Investors are currently pricing terminal rates at 5.50% for the Fed and 3.75% for the ECB, almost entirely ruling out the hypothesis of rate cuts for this year

. ORO

Unchanged at $1,842.

THE SENTENCE OF THE DAY

Money if you know him he will be your servant. If you don’t know himit will be yours