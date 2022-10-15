Listen to the audio version of the article

More and more Italians are making use of sharing mobility services, often giving up the use of private cars. This is what the latest available data certify, which in 2021 recorded a total of 35 million trips with shared means of transport, marking a growth of 61% compared to 2020.

Not only that: the number of vehicles with reduced environmental impact that can be rented has also increased. If in 2020 the total fleet consisted of 84.6 thousand vehicles, in 2021 the figure rose to 89 thousand units including scooters (51%), bicycles (31%), scooters (10%) and cars (7%).

At the top of the rankings of cities, Italian and European, most attentive to this sector stand out Milan and Rome.

But this is not a phenomenon concentrated only in northern Italy: as confirmed by Palermo and Naples in the race to reach the record holders.