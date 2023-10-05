Home » Sharing mobility, leap in turnover in 2022. Milan is third in Europe
Sharing mobility, leap in turnover in 2022. Milan is third in Europe

Sharing mobility, leap in turnover in 2022. Milan is third in Europe

Sharing mobility, record numbers for Italy in 2022: the boom in Milan

I servizi di sharing mobility in Italia are clearly increasing, as is the turnover for those employed in this sector. 2022 ended with record numbers. The total turnover generated – we read in Il Sole 24 Ore – has exceeded 178 million euros (+38% compared to 2021). The number of total rentals in vehicle sharing grew by 41% compared to 2021 for a total of approximately 49 million trips, a figure that significantly exceeds the pre-pandemic (2019) figure of 77%. The number of active services is also increasing in Italian cities, which went from 190 in 2021 to 211 in 2022, and the number of vehicles available to sharing mobility users rose from 89 thousand to 113 thousand.

For i scooter-sharing sectorsstation-based carsharing and free-floating bikesharing, it is even estimated – continues Il Sole – an increase in turnover between 2021 and 2022 equal to +48%, +72% and +95% respectively. Furthermore, Milan is the third city in Europe for the increase in micromobility in sharing in 2023. A certainly positive signal comes from the number of Italian provincial capitals in which a vehiclesharing service is active: there are 67. There still remains a large distance between the north and the rest of Italy on the level of coverage of capital cities with sharing services: 77% of municipalities in the north, 50% in the center and 48% in the south and on the islands

