She came to SAP in her early 20s, now she manages 14,000 employees – that’s how it went up

SAP-Top-Managerin Sindhu Gangadharan SAP

Frequent job changes in the CV: While this used to raise eyebrows among HR managers, the situation has changed completely today. A lifelong commitment to the same company is considered unusual in the fast-paced world of work. The career of SAP top manager Sindhu Gangadharan reads like a diametrical alternative.

The mid-40-year-old has now been with the Walldorf flagship tech group for around 24 years – and her CV is not without a certain degree of conclusiveness. Because Gangadharan has returned to her starting point: In 1999, at the age of 20, she started as a software developer at the location in Bengaluru, the center of the Indian tech industry.

