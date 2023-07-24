Home » She wants to be better than the investors she had as a founder
Business

She wants to be better than the investors she had as a founder

by admin
She wants to be better than the investors she had as a founder

“It helps to be able to think like a founder,” says 31-year-old investor at Balderton Capital, Shikha Ahluwalia. Balderton Capital

Board meetings can be hell – Shikha Ahluwalia experienced it firsthand. When someone negatively influences the whole dynamic among investors, hijacks meetings, hinders the founding team more than he or she ever helps.

Ahluwalia has set out to make it all better. She switched sides of the desk, went from being a founder to an investor herself, because she had both good and bad experiences with investors. “My mission now is to actually help founders.”

Responsible for the VC’s DACH business

It’s still early on this summer’s day when Ahluwalia arrives at a coworking space in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg. But today isn’t her first appointment, she says as she offers tea in the kitchen. She looks very awake. At the age of 31, she is responsible for the investment activities at the start-up financier Balderton Capital in the DACH region. “Since I joined in 2021, we’ve doubled our portfolio here,” she says.

See also  Edition, the Benettons are studying the breakdown of real estate

You may also like

Pd, Uggetti sticks Schlein in front of Bonaccini:...

The Rapid Growth of China’s Industrial Internet Market:...

Why a correction shouldn’t come as a surprise...

Spain, Feijòo 1st but Vox collapses. Decisive independentists,...

Opinary: Berlin startup is taken over by Adtech...

US regional banks: best week in more than...

Musk says goodbye to the Twitter bird

Rare Silver Coin with Peculiar Error Valued at...

5 Ways the Rich Invest, According to One...

Generali and Mediobanca the summer maneuvers

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy