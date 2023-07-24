She wants to be better than the investors she had as a founder

“It helps to be able to think like a founder,” says 31-year-old investor at Balderton Capital, Shikha Ahluwalia. Balderton Capital

Board meetings can be hell – Shikha Ahluwalia experienced it firsthand. When someone negatively influences the whole dynamic among investors, hijacks meetings, hinders the founding team more than he or she ever helps.

Ahluwalia has set out to make it all better. She switched sides of the desk, went from being a founder to an investor herself, because she had both good and bad experiences with investors. “My mission now is to actually help founders.”

Responsible for the VC’s DACH business

It’s still early on this summer’s day when Ahluwalia arrives at a coworking space in Berlin’s Prenzlauer Berg. But today isn’t her first appointment, she says as she offers tea in the kitchen. She looks very awake. At the age of 31, she is responsible for the investment activities at the start-up financier Balderton Capital in the DACH region. “Since I joined in 2021, we’ve doubled our portfolio here,” she says.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

