Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan from Abu Dhabi has been involved in sports for decades. In 2010 he was on stage at the Laureus World Sports Awards with tennis legend Boris Becker (background). The sheikh has a special fondness for camel breeding in his homeland – a business worth millions.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan belongs to the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, whose wealth is estimated by Bloomberg at 280 billion euros. In addition to luxury real estate and global company holdings, a hypermodern camel farm with 1200 animals is at the center of the family empire. In a comprehensive report, the consulting company KPMG has evaluated the “Genome” project. The auditors estimated the equivalent of 3.4 million euros for the most successful camel stallion alone. However, the lucrative business with partly cloned camels seems to be the origin of numerous dubious machinations in the realm of the sheikhs. According to confidential documents, the financial auditors discovered numerous indications of corruption and large amounts of cash.

He doesn’t really have to worry about money. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a member of the Abu Dhabi ruling family that leads the authoritarian regime of the United Arab Emirates. Bloomberg estimates the net worth of the Al Nahyans to be at least 280 billion euros. They invest their wealth in luxury real estate, yachts, the English soccer champions Manchester City, pop singer Rihanna’s underwear brand and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

Sheikh Zayed’s sons also take money into their own hands to maintain a very special family tradition. Her father, who died in 2004 and was the first president of the second largest economy in the Arab world, had a great passion for camel racing. Today they are a multi-million dollar sport that electrifies the upper class in the Gulf region. When the lanky animals chase down the dirt track at the “Zayed Grand Prix” in Abu Dhabi, their owners’ caravan rolls alongside in white SUVs. Children used to sit on the animals’ humps as jockeys; after a ban, they are now robots.

Hazza bin Zayed and his older brother Hamdan have made a lucrative business out of the race camel heritage. The two sheiks run a hypermodern camel farm, the Advanced Scientific Group (ASG), near the desert town of Sweihan. The “Camel Research Center” claims global leadership in breeding the animals that are iconic in the Gulf States. The employees specialize in artificial insemination and the cloning of faded champions of the racetrack. Nameless foster animals carry large numbers of fertilized egg cells of prominent origin. In addition, the sheikhs offer wealthy customers DNA profiles or parentage analyzes for their camels.

KPMG values ​​Kamel “Nasi” at 3.4 million euros

Hazza and Hamdan also did pioneering work with the camel auctions at their breeding farm. With the help of the auctions, the farm has created a new market. According to the organizer, camel calves cost up to 1.5 million euros, depending on their origin. For “Nasi”, the most famous breeding stallion in the stables of the rulers of Abu Dhabi, the consulting company KPMG even calculated a value of 13.5 million dirhams, the equivalent of 3.4 million euros.

The highly scientific breeding operation meets the claim of the sheikhs to put themselves at the forefront of progress with their oil billions in order to achieve incredible returns. However, beneath the glossy surface of the prestigious royal animal business lies a chasm. Internal audit reports from Hazza bin Zayed’s “Private Office,” obtained by Business Insider, reveal chaotic conditions and suspected corruption. The leaked documents suggest that the sheikhs have partially lost control of their unimaginable wealth.

Internal reports: “Misappropriation of funds”

It’s only been a few years since Sheikh Hazza has had his investments and holdings examined by financial experts. This emerges from strictly confidential “audit reports”. Finally, the examiners also took on camel breeding in the desert with 1,200 animals and 145 employees. The result was alarming. “It is clear from the information received by the Private Office that there is a major deficit in corporate governance,” concluded one lead auditor. “It looks like this has also led to the misappropriation of funds.” Did their own managers betray the sheikhs?

Those responsible for camel breeding manage millions of dollars. This was shown in 2019 by a secret project that operated internally under the name “Genome”. Financial experts from KPMG should consider how the “biological assets” in the stables are calculated and reported on the company’s balance sheet. They summarized their proposals in a paper classified as “strictly confidential”.

The consultants determined a hypothetical value for each of the “significant” camels in the sheikhs’ stock. To do this, they primarily used the income from artificial insemination and the prices achieved by the offspring of breeding animals at the auctions. The 39 best camels alone had a total value of 55.8 million dirhams, just over 14.1 million euros. A good quarter of this sum went to “Nasi”, the camel with the greatest demand.

Camel with “legendary status” and an average of 180 offspring per year

“Nasi is used for breeding a greater number of camels than any other animal because of its legendary status,” says an internal presentation from Sheikh Hazza’s Private Office. The KPMG consultants counted an average of 180 offspring per year for the coveted stallion, made possible by modern reproduction technology. The camel farm was able to auction some of his offspring for a good 300,000 euros.

From these key figures, the enormous market value of the prominent camel resulted. However, the examiners of the Abu Dhabi ruling house were clear: “It is obvious that only the ASG can benefit from Nasi to this extent because of their infrastructure, their breeding methods and their networks that support them.” Therefore they had doubts about the valuation model by KPMG.

The sheikh’s auditors were critical of the business conduct in the breeding facility. In an extensive risk register, they described questionable practices and listed numerous violations of laws and international standards. The documents are teeming with “red flags” signaling blatant abuses. The auditors complain that a high-ranking manager apparently countersigned his contract himself and approved his expense reports.

Not only that: the manager is said to have sold his own camels or animals belonging to relatives at his employer’s auctions. Internal investigators found that this increased the risk of abuse of power and personal gain.

A “Lot of Cash” is Stored in the Breeder’s Offices

In their reports, the inspectors repeatedly warned of fraud and embezzlement. A “lot of cash” is stored in the rooms, which could easily be misused. According to the risk report, ASG handles camel transactions of almost one million euros in cash. The auditors state: “In general, large amounts of cash were paid without receipts.”

However, the sheikhs do not seem to be really interested in the investigators’ explosive finds. Allegedly disappeared millions in a billion-dollar empire have at least not led to any personal consequences, the suspicious manager is still in office today and takes care of the operational business at ASG. The Embassy of the United Arab Emirates left a list of questions from Business Insider about the internal investigation unanswered.

The future of their prestigious camel breeding is probably more important to Hazza and Co. than money. When the first inspection of the camel farm took place, not only “Nasi” was of a set age, but also “Ghazi”, a stallion valued by KPMG at around 1.4 million euros. “Nasi and Ghazi did not emerge overnight,” Sheikh Hazza’s office wrote in an internal analysis. “They are now part of camel folklore and it may be a long time to wait for another legend to emerge from the ASG stable.”